Published 16:59 IST, August 6th 2024

Sustained Growth and Competitiveness Demand Gen AI Adoption: Hemant Sood, Ludhiana

"The arrival of GenAI is likened to the internet, underscoring its transformative potential in reshaping financial services.", Hemant Sood analysed

Reported by: Digital Desk
Sustained Growth and Competitiveness Demand Gen AI Adoption: Hemant Sood, Ludhiana
Image: Hemant Sood
  • Listen to this article
  • 8 min read
16:59 IST, August 6th 2024