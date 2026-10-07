Sweet Karam Coffee Brings South India’s Tastes, Tales & Traditions to Bengaluru With ‘The Big South Indian Festival’

“The Big South Indian Festival was created to celebrate the food, rituals, stories and memories that make South Indian celebrations so special. After our Chennai edition, we were excited to bring this experience to Bengaluru and open it up to a wider audience. We wanted to create a space where people could discover, participate and experience the richness and diversity of South India.

Bengaluru showed us how much further this idea can go. With the festival bringing together homegrown brands, creators and cultural experiences, we are beginning to see it evolve into a larger platform for South Indian culture and contemporary creativity. There is still much to learn and build, but we are excited about taking this experience to many more cities and communities.”