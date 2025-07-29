Taiwan plans Golf promotion, its newest ‘Waves of wonder’, in India

Following a highly successful post-pandemic destination launch in India last year, Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) is actively broadening its marketing efforts in India in order to solidify on gains and momentum that’s been built so far. Buoyed by successful campaigns and increased travellers’ confidence, TTA is ramping up its investment in targeted promotions in order to introduce Taiwan’s rich Golf offerings in India.

Furthermore, Taiwan is also taking its marketing outreach to East India through trade road shows and potential partnerships with travel agencies and stakeholders from the region. TTA has so far mostly focussed in the North, South and West India markets through its road shows, trade engagements, and partnerships in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bangalore.

As part of its targeted outreach, TTA will showcase Taiwan as a Golfing haven to HNI and corporate India in order to actively target India’s luxury corporate travel market through specialised Golf tourism promotions and campaigns. The initiative is also a strategic expansion of TTA’s highly successful targeted campaign for India’s burgeoning incentives travel market over the last year and half.

The effort aims to boost Taiwan’s destination appeal and visibility among HNI, luxury corporate travellers and Golfers and position Taiwan as one of the top Golfing destinations, besides enhancing Taiwan’s incentives appeal, in the Indian market.

Commenting on the latest initiatives, Paul Shih, Director - TTA Singapore Office, responsible for the Indian market, said, “Taiwan boasts of a great Golfing legacy that dates back over 100 years! Our first Golf Course came up in 1919 and ever since we have developed some of the most amazing year-round Golf courses like Ta Shee Golf & Country Club, Taiwan oldest Taiwan Golf & Country Club, Miramar Golf & Country Club, to name a few, spread across the country. Besides, Taiwan is continuing to invest in its golf infrastructure, adding new courses combined with exceptional experiences.”

Taiwan boasts over 70 world-class Golf Courses packed within its small geography. Shih also said that through the promotion of Golf Tourism, TTA aims to establish new partnership with India’s Golfing trade, OTAs and such stakeholders in order to create tailor-made Golf packages combining Golf, luxury resorts and hot springs and wellness experiences, immersive culinary and high-end shopping experiences, that will cater specifically to the demands of discerning HNI Golfers and corporates looking for exotic Golfing experiences in Taiwan.

“Through promotion of Golf Tourism and such luxury products over the coming months industry will see us actively target India's high-end corporate travellers, particularly those in the C-suite, by offering incentives and making it easier for them to visit and explore Taiwan,” he added. Taiwan offers cash incentives or discounts that is aimed at attracting international visitors and boosting spending.

Furthermore, following a year of strong growth in visitor arrivals, TTA is now also expanding its destination marketing efforts in key tourism source markets within India. TTA’s wider marketing outreach has reached out to the East India market on 16th of this month with its planned road show aimed at creating greater destination awareness for Taiwan, forging potential partnerships with travel agencies, local stakeholders and through push like digital storytelling to further captivate potential tourists from the East India region.