Talenmark: Building Beyond Spaces

Established in Kozhikode, Kerala, in 2014, Talenmark Group has evolved into a diversified business group with interests spanning real estate, construction, infrastructure, architecture and design, healthcare and hospitality. With a portfolio ranging from residential developments to large-scale cultural infrastructure, the group brings together expertise across industries to create spaces that connect people, commerce, culture and communities.

What began with a foundation in real estate and construction has gradually expanded into complementary business sectors, reflecting Talenmark's broader vision of development beyond physical structures.

A DIVERSIFIED BUSINESS PORTFOLIO

Talenmark Developers, the group's flagship venture, focuses on real estate, construction, township development, project management, residential properties and commercial spaces.

Talen Infra Projects and Services (TIPS) extends the group's capabilities into infrastructure and contracting, while People N Space, its architecture and design wing, focuses on creating functional and thoughtfully designed interior and exterior environments.

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The group's interests also extend to healthcare through Talen Health and hospitality through Talen Resorts, broadening its presence across interconnected industries.

Together, these business verticals form an integrated portfolio that brings development, design, infrastructure and service-oriented businesses under the Talenmark umbrella.

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A SIGNATURE CULTURAL DESTINATION

One of Talenmark's most significant projects is the Cultural Centre at Markaz Knowledge City, Kaithapoyil, approximately 40 kilometres from Kozhikode.

Conceived as a distinctive cultural destination with national significance, the project brings together seven schools of architectural thought, integrating diverse design philosophies with contemporary technology.

Spread across approximately 28,000 square metres, the development includes a spiritual enclave featuring 13 domes and four corner minarets, with the main structure designed to accommodate up to 5,000 people.

The Cultural Centre also incorporates a Global Learning Hub, International Heritage Museum, World Library, research and development centre and International Event Centre. Another key component is the Souk, inspired by traditional Arab marketplaces and designed to encourage commercial activity and cultural interaction.

The project forms part of Markaz Knowledge City, a 125-acre integrated township envisioned as a hub for education, healthcare, residential development and commercial activity.

Together, these developments reflect Talenmark's interest in creating destinations that bring together architecture, knowledge, commerce and community.

DEVELOPMENTS INSPIRED BY THEIR SURROUNDINGS

Talenmark's portfolio also includes Chilgrove at Vythiri, Wayanad, a development of 24 independent resort villas with four-star facilities, situated approximately 2,600 feet above sea level. Surrounded by the natural landscape of the Western Ghats, the property combines holiday-home living with resort amenities, including a multicuisine restaurant, sports facilities and a conference hall.

At Kaithapoyil, Talenvista brings together villas and apartments within a five-acre development conceptualised around 'rurban' living — blending rural surroundings with contemporary comforts. Landscaped gardens, recreational spaces, a community centre, gym, swimming pool and children's play areas form part of the development.

These projects demonstrate the group's interest in creating residential and hospitality-led developments that respond to their locations and the evolving expectations of their users.

BUILDING BEYOND PHYSICAL SPACES

Green innovation, better living and smart technology are central to Talenmark's development philosophy. The group emphasizes efficient use of natural resources, environmentally responsible development and the integration of traditional design principles with contemporary requirements.

Its engagement also extends to knowledge-sharing through Talentalks, a platform featuring conversations with scholars, experts and innovators across subjects including business, management, culture, science, literature and the arts.

Community development forms another part of the group's approach, with initiatives spanning educational assistance, infrastructure development, youth skills development and efforts addressing waste management and pollution.

LOOKING AHEAD

From its beginnings in Kozhikode, Talenmark has developed a portfolio across multiple sectors, combining its foundation in the built environment with interests in healthcare, hospitality and cultural infrastructure.

As the group continues to explore new opportunities and strengthen its business verticals, its focus remains on creating developments that deliver lasting value to stakeholders and the communities in which it operates.

For Talenmark, building beyond spaces is about more than creating structures. It is about enabling experiences, encouraging connections and shaping destinations that contribute to the way people live, work and grow.

Talenmark – Building Beyond Spaces. Creating Possibilities. Connecting Communities.

About Talenmark Corporation

Talenmark Corporation is a diversified organisation headquartered in Kerala, India, with interests spanning hospitality, real estate development, healthcare, infrastructure and architecture. Its business portfolio includes Talenmark Hotels Corporation Limited (THCL), Talenmark Developers, Talenmark Infra Projects and Services (TIPs), People 'N' Space and Talen Health.

Through its diverse businesses, the group focuses on creating meaningful experiences, developing spaces and destinations, and building long-term value for its stakeholders and communities.

About Talenmark Hotels Corporation

Talenmark Hotels Corporation Limited (THCL) is the hospitality platform of Talenmark Corporation, focused on creating, developing and managing distinctive hotels, resorts, residences and hospitality-led destinations. Bringing together hospitality expertise, real estate development, global brand partnerships and owner-focused solutions, the company aims to create places that deliver meaningful experiences while generating long-term value for owners, partners, travellers and communities.

Guided by its philosophy, “Seen. Heard. Valued.”, and its brand promise, “Every Experience Matters. Every Person Matters,” Talenmark Hotels Corporation aspires to create human-centred hospitality experiences that bring people together and foster a genuine sense of belonging.