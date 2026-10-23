Techbooze Petroleum Announces USD 450 Million Investment Plan For Gulf Markets

Dubai: Techbooze Petroleum has announced plans to invest USD 450 million across the Gulf region between 2027 and 2031, with Iraq and Saudi Arabia emerging as the primary markets for its next phase of expansion.

The proposed investment program is aimed at strengthening the company’s presence in the Middle East’s energy sector, with planned initiatives spanning petroleum trading, storage infrastructure, logistics, supply-chain development, and strategic business partnerships.

With an established presence in the United Kingdom, India, and the United Arab Emirates, Techbooze Petroleum is looking to build on its international network to pursue opportunities in two of the region’s strategically important energy markets. The company intends to implement its investment program in phases, focusing on projects that can improve operational efficiency and strengthen petroleum distribution networks.

Iraq and Saudi Arabia have been identified as priority destinations given their importance to global energy markets and their continued investment in infrastructure and economic development. Through its proposed expansion, Techbooze Petroleum aims to explore opportunities across the petroleum value chain while building relationships with regional industry stakeholders.

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The company also plans to explore potential collaborations with major energy organizations, including Saudi Aramco and the State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO) in Iraq. Any such engagement would remain subject to the relevant regulatory approvals and mutually agreed commercial terms.

According to the company, the investment initiative reflects its long-term outlook for the Gulf energy sector and its intention to establish a stronger operational presence in the region. The proposed projects could also create employment opportunities, support local enterprises, and contribute to the development of energy-related infrastructure.

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A company spokesperson said, “Techbooze Petroleum is committed to building long-term value in the Gulf energy sector. Our USD 450 million investment reflects our confidence in the economic potential of Iraq and Saudi Arabia and our commitment to fostering sustainable growth.”