Tefla's Hosts Four Industry Summits in Mumbai, Driving Dialogue on Ethanol, Maize, Bioresources and Turmeric

Mumbai: The Bharat Ethanol Forum and Maize Markets Summit & Expo 2026 concluded on Tuesday, September 29 at The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, scientists, farmers, investors and technology providers to discuss India's ethanol roadmap beyond E20. Organised by Tefla's, the two-day event was held under the theme "Fuelling Bharat. Powering Growth".

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde, delivering the keynote address at the inaugural session, highlighted ethanol's potential to protect India from international oil-market volatility and geopolitical uncertainties. Advocating greater ethanol production, he said, "Sugarcane fields should be like wells and reservoirs of ethanol… we must lead the world." He emphasised the importance of value-added by-products in strengthening sugar mills and supporting rural economies.

Maharashtra Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil underscored ethanol's role in ensuring timely sugarcane payments and strengthening farmers' livelihoods. Pasha Patel, Chairman of the Maharashtra State Agricultural Price Commission, traced India's ethanol journey, while Atul Chaturvedi, Executive Chairman of Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd, addressed vehicle compatibility, consumer concerns and fuel efficiency.

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The business sessions focused on feedstock diversification, agricultural productivity, financial sustainability of sugar mills, advanced technologies and the development of second-generation ethanol and compressed biogas. The accompanying Ethanol & Biofuels Trade & Tech Expo showcased innovations in fermentation, enzymes, distillery technologies, water management and sustainable aviation fuel. The Bharat Ethanol Leadership Awards recognised contributions across the ethanol value chain.

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The event was part of a larger industry gathering featuring the BioResources & Circular Economy Summit & Expo 2026 and Global Turmeric Conclave 2026, held on September 28. These complementary platforms explored circular economy practices, agricultural waste utilisation, sustainable resource management, turmeric research, processing, value addition and global market opportunities. The Maize Markets Summit also addressed feedstock security, trade dynamics, productivity enhancement and the growing demand from food, feed and biofuel industries.

“The successful conclusion of the Bharat Ethanol Forum, Maize Markets Summit, BioResources & Circular Economy Summit and Global Turmeric Conclave reflects the growing need for platforms that bring diverse yet interconnected sectors together. At Tefla’s, our objective is to create meaningful business and knowledge platforms where policymakers, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, researchers and other stakeholders can exchange ideas, identify emerging opportunities and build stronger value chains. The discussions in Mumbai have highlighted the significant opportunities ahead for India across ethanol, agriculture, bioresources and commodities. We are pleased to have facilitated these conversations and look forward to taking these platforms forward with an even stronger focus on innovation, collaboration and sustainable growth.” said Aadil Singh, Managing Director, Tefla’s

The convergence of four industry platforms facilitated cross-sectoral networking, knowledge exchange and business collaboration, reinforcing the importance of integrated agricultural, commodity and renewable energy ecosystems.

About Tefla's

With over three decades of experience, Tefla's is one of India's established organisers of high-impact business platforms, conferences, exhibitions, leadership forums and awards. Its flagship property, Globoil India, alongside the Bharat Ethanol Forum, Maize Markets Summit, BioResources & Circular Economy Summit and Global Turmeric Conclave, brings together industry leaders, policymakers, investors and global stakeholders to foster market intelligence, strategic partnerships, networking and business growth.