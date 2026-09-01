New Delhi: Terra-Invest today issued a formal clarification regarding inaccurate and incomplete online narratives concerning Founding Partner Krishan Rattan, the Voltaire proceedings and his former directorship at Distribution Logistics Infrastructure Private Limited (DLI).

The firm also confirmed that civil and criminal actions have been initiated against Nitin Naresh, Inventiva and related parties in India and the United Arab Emirates, following what Terra-Invest alleges has been a sustained campaign of defamatory publications, cyber harassment and threats involving blackmail and extortion.

Voltaire Proceedings

Voltaire Capital Holdings Limited, Gemini Investment Holding Limited, Marchmont Limited, March CP Limited and OS Capital Holding Ltd (together, the “Claimants”) have discontinued their claims against Mr Krishan Rattan in the proceedings before the Commercial Court in London, Claim No. CL 2022 000699, following a resolution between the Claimants and Mr Rattan. A Notice of Discontinuance was filed on 6 August 2026, bringing the proceedings against Mr Rattan to an end.

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The underlying Consent Order was made in the Commercial Court of the High Court of Justice of England and Wales, King’s Bench Division, before The Hon. Mr Justice Jacobs.

Terra-Invest said that continued circulation of historic allegations without reflecting the subsequent conclusion of the proceedings creates a materially incomplete picture of the legal record.

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Krishan Rattan’s DLI Resignation

Terra-Invest also clarified the chronology concerning Distribution Logistics Infrastructure Private Limited.

Mr Rattan formally tendered his resignation as a Director of DLI by letter dated 19 June 2025, with his resignation taking effect on 20 June 2025.

Accordingly, any suggestion that Mr Rattan continued to serve as a Director of DLI after 20 June 2025 would be inaccurate.

Terra-Invest said it will continue correcting online reports that omit material dates or developments in a manner that creates a misleading impression.

Legal Action Against Nitin Naresh and Inventiva

Terra-Invest confirmed that civil and criminal proceedings and complaints are being pursued against Nitin Naresh, Inventiva and related parties in both India and the UAE.

The action follows repeated publications and communications which Terra-Invest alleges include defamatory falsehoods, harassment, threats and attempts at blackmail and extortion.

Three Indian court orders have already been issued in proceedings concerning publications involving Nitin Naresh and Inventiva, including orders dated 8 June 2026, 16 July 2026 and 24 August 2026.

The 16 July order recorded that prima facie breach of the earlier injunction had been shown, while the Delhi High Court on 24 August restrained dissemination of identified subsequent publications after finding that they had the effect of deliberately painting the plaintiff in a bad light and could hamper court proceedings.

“We will not succumb to blackmail, extortion threats or cyber harassment. We have placed, and will continue to place, the relevant evidence before courts and law-enforcement authorities in India and the UAE. We are confident that the legal process will establish the complete chain of actors behind these attacks.”

AI-Amplified Misinformation

Terra-Invest also warned that inaccurate online reporting is increasingly being amplified by generative AI systems.

The firm said outdated or incomplete articles can be indexed, repeatedly reproduced and then surfaced by AI platforms as apparent fact, even where subsequent court orders or corporate records materially change the position.

“An allegation does not become true because an algorithm repeats it. In an era of AI-generated search and due diligence, primary documents, court orders, dates and verified records matter more than ever.”

“In an era where AI can generate, amplify and exacerbate online threats at unprecedented speed, companies, individuals and institutions need to lead by example. That means refusing to be intimidated, documenting the facts, challenging misinformation and using the legal and regulatory systems available to protect people from cyber harassment. That is the approach we are taking at Terra-Invest.”