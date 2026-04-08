‘The Best is Yet to Come’: Gautam Adani Targets 1 Billion Tonne Cargo Capacity for APSEZ by 2030

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has crossed the 500 million tonne (MT) cargo handling milestone, a feat Chairman Gautam Adani on Friday described as the "nucleus" of India’s infrastructure growth as the company pivots toward a 1-billion-tonne target by 2030.

The milestone marks a significant compounding of momentum for APSEZ. While the company took over a decade to reach its first 100 MT, the jump from 400 MT to 500 MT was achieved in only 24 months.

"Arrival is never the end. It is the signal to begin the journey again," Adani stated, formally setting the mission for the next four years. The company's expansion, which began at Mundra in the 1990s, now spans a network of 19 ports and terminals across India and international locations including Israel, Sri Lanka, and Tanzania.

Structural Reforms

To manage the projected 1-billion-tonne volume, the Adani Group is redesigning its organizational framework. The new three-layer structure aims to move decision-making away from a "distant center" to the last mile of operations—such as berths and yards.

Advertisement

"This is not about cost reduction. It is about empowerment," Adani said. He argued that future winners in infrastructure will be organizations with the "fastest reflexes," which requires reducing bureaucratic friction and increasing ownership among ground-level teams and partners.

Legacy of Mundra

Reflecting on the Group’s origins, Adani recalled the early days of Mundra when the site was a "giant endless marshland." He credited the current success to a "stubborn belief" in nation-building and the resilience of the workforce.

Advertisement