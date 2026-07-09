The Counter-Cyclical Playbook: How Sajjan Jindal Beat the Steel Cycle Through Discipline

The Paradox of Investing When Others Retreat

As one of the world’s most cyclical industries, steel has long been shaped by volatility and sharp market swings. Rapid price shifts, demand slowdowns, and raw material fluctuations often trigger ripple effects across the entire supply chain.

While most players respond by cutting capex and protecting margins, JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal has consistently taken a different route. During weaker market phases, JSW Steel continued investing and expanding capacity even as competitors slowed spending or delayed projects. What may appear aggressive externally is backed by disciplined capital allocation and operational control.

This approach has become one of JSW Steel’s biggest strategic advantages. Brownfield expansion, selective distress acquisitions, and disciplined leverage management have helped the company scale faster and often at lower costs than competitors relying mainly on greenfield growth.

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Understanding the Steel Cycle and Its Structural Risks

The steel industry’s long swings are closely tied to infrastructure demand, construction activity, commodity pricing, and global manufacturing output. Companies that expand too aggressively during strong market periods often enter downturns with stretched balance sheets, high debt burdens, and reduced financial flexibility, making continued investment difficult when markets weaken.

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That is what makes counter-cyclical expansion particularly difficult to execute at scale. For Sajjan Jindal and JSW Steel, growth during weaker market phases has relied heavily on disciplined leverage management and capital allocation. ICRA’s assessments continue to highlight the company’s focus on maintaining financial guardrails, with net debt-to-OPBITDA at 3.11x as of March 2025 despite ongoing capex intensity.

By the same period, JSW Steel’s installed capacity had already reached 34.2 MTPA, strengthening its position among India’s largest steel producers.

The JSW Doctrine: Brownfield Expansion at Below-Benchmark Cost

Instead of relying entirely on expensive greenfield projects, JSW Steel has consistently expanded within existing industrial ecosystems where infrastructure and operational networks are already in place. This brownfield strategy has become one of the company’s biggest expansion advantages, enabling faster scale at lower capital cost.

The Vijayanagar expansion remains one of the clearest examples of this playbook. JSW Steel executed nearly ₹20,000 crore of brownfield capex at costs significantly below the global benchmark of roughly $1,000 per tonne for integrated steel capacity creation. Lower land acquisition costs, existing infrastructure access, and faster commissioning timelines created a major structural advantage.

This approach changes the economics of expansion during downturns. Brownfield projects typically allow capacity additions at lower capital intensity while accelerating ramp-up timelines once market conditions improve. Over multiple cycles, this cost discipline has helped JSW Steel scale aggressively without taking on the same level of expansion risk often associated with large greenfield steel projects.

Distress Acquisitions: Turning Others' Crisis Into Strategic Capacity

The company’s acquisition of Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd. (BPSL) under India’s Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code became another defining example of its counter-cyclical strategy. While many companies remained cautious during stressed market conditions, JSW Steel moved to acquire distressed capacity at a fraction of replacement cost.

The acquisition involved payments of nearly ₹19,350 crore to creditors and initially added 2.9 MTPA capacity to the JSW ecosystem. Under JSW Steel’s operational integration, BPSL’s capacity has since expanded to 4.5 MTPA, with ongoing plans to scale further toward 10 MTPA through the 50:50 joint venture with JFE Steel.

The long-term value creation here extends beyond capacity growth alone. Acquiring and upgrading distressed assets often allows significantly faster scale expansion compared to building entirely new steel infrastructure from the ground up. In cyclical industries, this ability to convert stressed assets into productive long-term capacity can become a major competitive differentiator.

The Financial Architecture: Net Debt/EBITDA as the North Star

Counter-cyclical investing only works when balance-sheet discipline remains intact. Without strong financial controls, aggressive expansion during downturns can quickly create leverage stress that can damage long-term competitiveness.

JSW Steel’s strategy has therefore remained closely tied to financial guardrails. Net debt-to-EBITDA continues to operate as a key internal benchmark influencing expansion pacing, capital allocation, and leverage management decisions. This framework allows the company to continue investing across cycles while maintaining financial flexibility during volatile periods.

Independent credit assessments from ICRA have repeatedly acknowledged the company’s disciplined leverage approach despite ongoing capex intensity. Even as JSW Steel continues executing large-scale expansion programmes, its financial architecture remains focused on balancing growth ambitions with operational resilience and long-term balance-sheet stability.

Discipline Is the Real Competitive Advantage

One of the defining aspects of JSW Steel’s strategy has been its refusal to treat downturns purely as defensive phases. Instead of waiting for perfect market timing, the company has consistently focused on building long-duration industrial capacity.

The strategy is designed to compound through market downturns and expansion phases alike.

This approach is increasingly visible in the company’s long-term expansion roadmap. JSW Steel is now targeting 51.5 MTPA capacity by FY31, continuing a multi-cycle growth strategy that prioritises scale, cost efficiency, and operational integration. Rather than relying on short-term pricing momentum, the company’s expansion model is built around structural competitiveness.