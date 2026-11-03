The New India–Middle East Capital Corridor: Krishan Rattan on Financing the Next Generation of Global Businesses

The relationship between India and the Middle East is entering a new phase.

Historically shaped by trade, energy and the movement of people, the economic relationship is increasingly encompassing technology, infrastructure, financial services and cross-border investment.

For entrepreneurs and investors, this evolution presents an important opportunity: the possibility of developing businesses that combine India's entrepreneurial and technological capabilities with the Middle East's financial resources and international connectivity.

Krishan Rattan of Terra Invest sees this wider investment corridor as an area of strategic interest.

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India has produced a large ecosystem of technology businesses, financial services companies and ambitious entrepreneurs. Meanwhile, the UAE has continued to strengthen its role as a regional centre for international finance and business.

The challenge is connecting these strengths in ways that create sustainable commercial value.

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From investment flows to business creation

Traditional cross-border investment often involved investors in one country purchasing stakes in companies operating in another.

That model remains important, but the requirements of internationally ambitious businesses are becoming more complex.

A company expanding across several markets may require growth equity, working capital, trade finance, strategic partnerships and specialised financing arrangements at different stages of development.

Technology businesses may need capital to develop products and establish distribution channels. Industrial companies may require substantial financing for equipment, facilities and procurement. Financial services platforms must also navigate regulatory and operational requirements.

This creates opportunities for investment firms capable of combining financial expertise with an understanding of how businesses operate.

Terra Invest's broader investment interests span technology, finance, energy and other sectors where access to capital can be a significant factor in commercial expansion.

The opportunity is not simply to move money between jurisdictions, but to help develop financing arrangements that support commercially viable businesses.

The importance of financial architecture

International expansion requires more than access to investors.

Corporate structure, governance, financing costs, currency exposure, regulatory compliance and liquidity planning can all determine whether a business scales successfully.

These considerations become particularly important when companies operate across jurisdictions with different legal and financial systems.

For Indian companies seeking international growth, the UAE can provide access to financial institutions, international commercial relationships and regional markets.

For investors based in the Middle East, India's large domestic market and expanding entrepreneurial ecosystem offer a range of potential investment opportunities.

But not every business is suited to cross-border expansion, and not every financing structure is appropriate for every company.

Disciplined investment assessment remains central to the process.

A broader opportunity across industries

The potential of the India–Middle East corridor extends beyond technology startups.

Energy infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, logistics, healthcare and financial technology are among the industries where international partnerships may play a significant role.

Artificial intelligence introduces another dimension.

As AI becomes embedded in commercial operations, businesses may require investment not only in software but also in computing infrastructure, data systems, distribution and workforce capabilities.

This creates potential demand for investors with experience across both technology and capital-intensive industries.

For firms such as Terra Invest, the strategic question is how to identify businesses that can benefit from these structural changes while maintaining financial discipline.

The next phase of cross-border finance

The India–Middle East investment relationship is unlikely to be defined by a single industry or financing model.

Instead, its development may involve an increasingly diverse combination of private capital, institutional financing, strategic acquisitions and business partnerships.

The firms that participate most effectively will need to understand both the opportunities and the risks of operating across international markets.

For Rattan, the central investment theme is the relationship between capital and commercial execution.

Financing can accelerate business development, but sustainable returns ultimately depend on sound economics, capable management teams and genuine market demand.