The One Sixth Sense: A More Considered Approach to Skincare, Where Less Begins to Matter

New innovations in the skincare industry have led to the introduction of a wide range of products, resulting in increasingly complex skincare routines. Products have multiplied, active ingredients have become more aggressive, and multi-step regimens are now treated as the standard for healthy skin. But alongside this rise in intensive skincare fatigue, a different trend has started emerging, consisting of consumers looking for simpler routines, healthier skin barriers, and products that feel easier to sustain long-term. More people are beginning to question whether using more products actually leads to better skin, especially in Indian climate conditions where heat, humidity, pollution, and environmental stress already place constant pressure on the skin.

The One Sixth Sense , founded by Krishna Vilas and Desha Yadav, enters the skincare space, taking advantage of the opportunities rising out of this shift. The brand positions itself around a more measured and barrier-first approach to skincare prioritising consistency, and long-term skin health over excessive layering and rapid visible correction.

Rather than encouraging increasingly complicated routines, The One Sixth Sense focuses on a minimal skincare system designed to work with the skin instead of overwhelming it. The range remains intentionally focused with essential products such as a cleanser, serum, moisturiser, sunscreen, and lip balm, developed to support skin barrier health through fewer, more deliberate steps.

“For a long time, skincare kept moving toward maximalism,” says founder Krishna Vilas. “More products, more actives, more corrections. But skin is not a system that necessarily responds better to constant intervention. Sometimes the better question is not what else needs to be added, but what can be removed without affecting the skin negatively.”

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This idea of “less, but more considered” sits at the centre of the brand’s philosophy. The approach is not built around minimalism as a trend, but around the belief that skincare routines have become difficult to sustain and, in many cases, unnecessarily aggressive.

As active ingredients entered mainstream skincare, many consumers also started experiencing sensitivity, irritation, and damaged skin barriers caused by over-layering products or frequently changing routines. According to the founders, this growing skincare fatigue reflects a larger shift in consumer behaviour, people moving away from intensity and looking for skincare that feels calmer, clearer, and more realistic for everyday life.

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“We were interested in understanding why skincare had started feeling so exhausting,” says co-founder Desha Yadav. “There is so much information, so many routines, so many products being positioned as essential. Somewhere within all of that, skincare became less intuitive. We wanted to create something that felt more balanced and easier to stay with.”

The formulations are also developed with Indian climate conditions in mind, where heavy textures and excessive layering often become difficult to maintain consistently. Instead, the focus remains on lightweight skincare that supports long-term skin health without overcomplicating the routine.