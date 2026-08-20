The Real Cost of a Missed Lead: How AI Is Helping Businesses Respond Faster and Sell Smarter

For businesses investing heavily in digital advertising, generating a lead is only the beginning of the customer-acquisition journey. The real challenge often starts after an enquiry arrives: how quickly can the business respond, how consistently does it follow up, and how effectively can it move that prospect towards conversion?

This gap between lead generation and customer conversion is becoming increasingly important as businesses manage leads across advertising platforms, websites, WhatsApp, phone calls, CRMs and spreadsheets. A potential customer may show interest today but receive a response hours later, by which time the opportunity may already have been lost.

Research has highlighted the importance of response time. An MIT and InsideSales study found that the odds of contacting a lead were 100 times higher when the first attempt was made within five minutes rather than after 30 minutes, while the odds of qualifying that lead were 21 times higher.

As businesses look for ways to reduce such operational gaps, artificial intelligence is increasingly becoming part of the sales process. AI can help organisations prioritise leads, automate follow-ups, personalise communication, analyse customer interactions and recommend next actions. McKinsey has identified sales and marketing among the business functions with significant potential for generative AI-driven productivity improvements. .

Advertisement

India is also witnessing rapid adoption of AI in sales. Salesforce's 2024 State of Sales research reported that 89% of Indian sales teams were either applying or experimenting with AI, while sales professionals in India reported spending only 27% of their working week connecting with customers.

It is within this changing business environment that technology entrepreneurs Mr. Akash Gupta and Mr. Mayank Berry are building Inlobo.ai, an AI-powered customer acquisition and engagement platform operating within the broader technology ecosystem of Pro HousyPoint Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Advertisement

The platform is designed to connect multiple stages of the customer journey, including lead capture, CRM and lead management, WhatsApp communication, automated follow-ups, business calling, AI-powered voice interactions, appointment scheduling and analytics. Leads can be brought together from sources such as Meta, Google, LinkedIn, websites and custom applications, helping businesses manage customer interactions with a more centralised workflow.

The idea is to move businesses away from fragmented lead management, where marketing teams, sales teams and customer-support functions may work with separate systems. Instead, Inlobo aims to create a connected flow in which businesses can capture a lead, assign it, communicate with the prospect, schedule follow-ups and monitor the journey towards conversion.

Mr. Akash Gupta, Founder and Chairman of Pro HousyPoint Tech Solutions Private Limited. and Founder of HousyPoint Home Inspection, has focused his entrepreneurial vision on technology-led solutions designed around practical business requirements. His vision also centres on making technology more accessible to startups, small businesses, MSMEs and larger organisations.

Working side by side with him, Mr. Mayank Berry, CEO of Inlobo.ai and CTO of Pro HousyPoint Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., leads the technology and product direction of the ecosystem, with a focus on software engineering, artificial intelligence, SaaS development, automation and scalable technology solutions.

A significant part of Inlobo's approach is its focus on communication. By integrating WhatsApp-based engagement, calling, CRM workflows and automated follow-ups, the platform seeks to help sales teams reduce repetitive manual work while maintaining greater continuity in customer interactions.

The broader Pro HousyPoint ecosystem also includes HousyPoint Home Inspection, a real-estate-focused initiative specialising in property inspection and technical evaluation. While HousyPoint Home Inspection addresses transparency and technical assessment in real estate, Inlobo focuses on customer acquisition, engagement and business conversion.