The Secret Kitchen Turns 8: Chef Aanal Kotak’s Dream That Built an Empire

In 2017, Chef Aanal Kotak turned a childhood dream into reality with the launch of The Secret Kitchen, a restaurant in Gujarat that redefined Indian cuisine with elegance, innovation, and soul. From its thoughtfully curated menu to its beautifully styled interiors, every detail reflected Chef Aanal’s personal touch. What started as a little girl’s dream came to life through sheer passion and perseverance.

Eight years on, The Secret Kitchen has grown from one cherished outlet to a global culinary name, with over 12 locations across Ahmedabad, Surat, Himmatnagar, Rajkot, Patan, and internationally in Australia, Canada, and the United States. But the restaurant was only the beginning.

Under Chef Aanal’s vision, the brand has expanded into a robust ecosystem — launching TSK Masalas, ready-to-cook packaged meals, frozen food products, and a full-fledged FMCG line. She has also successfully entered the quick service restaurant (QSR) space, premium catering, and organic farming, while founding Swabhimaan Abhiyaan, an initiative focused on empowering women through employment and entrepreneurship.

Her trailblazing journey also led her to become the first-ever female Chapter Head of NRAI, setting a new benchmark in the Indian culinary industry.

Reflecting on the milestone, Chef Aanal shares, “The Secret Kitchen has always been more than just a restaurant for me, it’s a reflection of my passion, my roots, and my constant desire to bring authentic, soulful flavors to the table. Completing 8 years is not just a milestone, but a beautiful reminder of the love, trust, and support we’ve received from our patrons. This journey wouldn’t have been possible without my incredible team and the countless guests who made TSK a part of their stories. We’re excited to continue crafting memorable dining experiences for many more years to come.”