Thiruvananthapuram Airport Suspends Flights as Centuries-Old Procession Crosses Runway

International flight operations at Thiruvananthapuram paused on Thursday to allow a centuries-old temple procession to cross the airport’s active runway. The idols of Lord Padmanabhaswamy, Narasimha Moorthy, and Krishna Swamy were carried in a grand procession toward Shanghumugham Beach.

The route across the runway is a mandatory part of the ten-day festival's conclusion. Because the airport was built on royal land nearly a century ago, the right of passage for the temple deities was preserved in the airport's operating charter. Flights were rescheduled or diverted during the transit window, and the runway underwent a full safety inspection and cleaning before operations resumed after dusk.

Operational Coordination and Safety

Managing the intersection of a modern international airport and a mass religious gathering requires high-level logistical synchronization. Adani Airport Holdings, which took over operations in 2021, worked with the local administration to ensure the runway was cleared of any debris following the torch-lit return journey.

"The temporary pause reflects a longstanding local practice where infrastructure yields to ritual," airport officials noted. The event is one of the rare instances globally where a major international airport halts operations for a non-aviation, heritage-based event.

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The event coincides with a broader push by the Adani Group to align its infrastructure business with India's cultural traditions. The facilitation of the Arattu ritual in Kerala mirrored a similar engagement by Group Chairman Gautam Adani in Uttar Pradesh on the same day, where he offered prayers at the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

In Thiruvananthapuram, the persistence of the Painkuni Arattu stands as a distinctive feature of the state’s cultural fabric, demonstrating that industrial progress can coexist with civilizational history without displacement.