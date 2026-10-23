This Festive Season, Complete Your New Vehicle Purchase With PhonePe Insurance

The festive season is synonymous with celebration, prosperity, and big life purchases. Bringing home a brand-new vehicle is the defining highlight of these festivities. Amidst the excitement of selecting colours and scheduling delivery times, the critical step of securing insurance often gets rushed into a passive, one-size-fits-all decision. Choosing the right coverage is just as crucial as choosing the right vehicle. Rather than accepting pre-packaged policies, vehicle owners today can conveniently explore both car and bike insurance options directly on the PhonePe app, for a modern and transparent solution that provides genuine flexibility and value.

Buying New Vehicle Insurance through PhonePe elevates the experience by bringing speed, customization, and significant cost savings directly to users’ smartphones. PhonePe Insurance gives them complete control over their policy–offering itemized, transparent pricing on popular add-ons such as Zero Depreciation, Engine Protect, and Consumables Cover.

Vehicle owners get flexible Insured Declared Value (IDV) controls to adjust their policy structure and match their exact coverage requirements and budget. It also lets them lock in low premium rates early on the app before vehicle allocation. Once the invoice is received, the next step is to simply update the Engine and Chassis numbers to generate the official policy document instantly.

To simplify renewals and eliminate the hassle of handling annual renewals, customers can get multi-year coverage structures through PhonePe, which includes 3+3 years for four-wheelers, covering Third-Party and Own Damage.

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On PhonePe, new bike insurance starts at just ₹2,700* and new car insurance starts at ₹7,200*. Vehicle owners have the freedom to select their ideal policy and save up to 90% (up to ₹40,000 on cars and ₹4,000 on bikes) without compromising on RTO approvals, registration speed, or delivery timelines.

Some common misconceptions about buying vehicle insurance include:

"Am I required to buy the standard insurance offered with the vehicle?" No. While having valid insurance is mandatory before driving your new vehicle home, IRDAI guidelines explicitly give buyers the full freedom to select any authorized insurance provider of their choice.

"Will online insurance cause registration delays?" Not at all. PhonePe provides instant digital policy documents valid across all RTOs in India for immediate vehicle registration and on-time delivery.

"Do online plans support cashless repairs?" Absolutely. PhonePe partners with leading national insurers, providing access to extensive nationwide garage networks with direct cashless settlements.

Here’s how buyers can save big with PhonePe’s New Vehicle Insurance in 4 easy steps:

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Open the PhonePe app and search ‘New bike insurance’ or ‘New car insurance’. Select the vehicle model and RTO location to browse live quotes from top insurers. Select the preferred insurance plan, fill in the required details and complete the payment. Enter the engine and chassis details from your dealer invoice to instantly download your policy document.

In line with IRDAI’s vision of ‘Insurance for All by 2047,’ PhonePe is redefining how India protects its financial assets - making quality coverage simple, transparent, and genuinely affordable.