Tom Holland and Matt Damon Join Prakhar Gupta’s Podcast as The Odyssey Arrives in India

New Delhi [India], July 20: The conversation brings together Christopher Nolan’s cinematic world, Hollywood star power, India’s creator economy and a distinct expression of Indian culture.

Tom Holland and Matt Damon’s visit to India for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey may have begun as part of the film’s promotional journey, but their appearance on Prakhar Gupta’s podcast added another dimension to the visit.

The conversation represented a notable meeting point between Hollywood’s traditional publicity ecosystem and India’s creator-led digital media landscape. Rather than restricting their India engagement to a premiere, press conference or red-carpet interaction, Holland and Damon entered a long-form format designed to facilitate a more direct and detailed conversation with Indian audiences.

The visit had already attracted widespread attention. Nolan brought The Odyssey to Mumbai as part of the film’s international rollout, accompanied by Holland and Damon. Their interactions with Indian audiences generated considerable interest, while moments from the visit quickly began circulating across social media.

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However, the podcast appearance offered a different kind of cultural crossover.

During the conversation, Gupta recited a Sanskrit shloka from the Vedas, prompting a reaction from both Holland and Damon. The exchange was followed by Gupta greeting the actors with “namaste”, which they returned with the same traditional Indian greeting.

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Although brief, the moment carried significance beyond the usual celebrity interaction. It placed an expression of India’s cultural and philosophical heritage within a global entertainment conversation, without turning it into a staged or overly ceremonial gesture.

By introducing a Sanskrit shloka and the traditional Indian greeting into the discussion, Gupta represented Indian culture before two globally recognised Hollywood actors in a natural and contemporary setting. The moment demonstrated how Indian creators can participate on an international stage while retaining a clear connection with their own cultural identity.

It also offered audiences a form of representation that is not always visible during conventional international film promotions. Instead of Indian culture appearing merely as a backdrop to a Hollywood visit, it became part of the conversation itself—acknowledged, experienced and responded to by the visiting actors.

This cultural exchange strengthened the broader relevance of the episode. It was not simply an interaction between a podcaster and two major film stars; it became an example of how Indian traditions can find space within modern global media formats. Gupta’s role was therefore not limited to conducting an interview. In that moment, he also served as a cultural bridge between an international film production and the Indian audience engaging with it.

The podcast’s wider significance lies in this combination of cultural confidence and creator-led access. Indian creators are no longer operating only as secondary commentators on global entertainment. They are increasingly becoming part of official promotional conversations, providing international figures with access to large, engaged and culturally specific audiences.

The format also allowed Holland and Damon to move beyond the brief responses generally associated with film promotions. Long-form podcast conversations can explore performances, creative preparation, experiences of working with established filmmakers and perspectives on the changing global entertainment industry.

For Indian audiences, such an episode creates a greater sense of proximity. Hollywood stars are often seen through international entertainment publications, studio-controlled interviews or short promotional clips. A conversation hosted by an Indian creator places that interaction within a more familiar digital environment and introduces questions and cultural references shaped by the country’s own context.

The appearance also reflects the growing influence of India’s podcasting ecosystem. Over the past few years, podcasts have evolved from niche digital productions into prominent platforms for conversations involving business leaders, artists, athletes, policymakers and international personalities.

Major film studios and celebrity teams are also recognising that creator-led platforms can offer something traditional publicity formats cannot always provide: extended attention, highly engaged communities and conversations that continue circulating across YouTube, Instagram and other platforms long after the original interview is released.

For Gupta, the episode marked a significant expansion in the scale of guests appearing on his platform. At the same time, its broader relevance lies in what it suggests about India’s place within global entertainment campaigns.

India is no longer being viewed solely as a large market where international films are released and promoted. Indian creators are gradually becoming active participants in shaping how global cultural moments are interpreted, discussed and distributed.

The combination of Nolan’s cinematic reputation, Holland and Damon’s international recognition, Gupta’s creator-led platform and the inclusion of Indian cultural elements made the episode more than another stop on a film promotion schedule.