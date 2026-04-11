Kolkata has long been a hub of traditional knowledge and spiritual practices, and in the field of Vedic Astrology, Dr. Sridev Shastri stands out as one of the most recognized names today. With over 32 years of experience as of 2026, he has built a strong reputation for offering practical, research-based astrological guidance to clients across India and abroad.

In a recent milestone, Dr. Sridev Shastri was honored at the Building Bharat Leadership Awards 2026 by Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari, where he received recognition in the Top Astrologer in India category. This latest accolade reflects his continued influence and contribution to the field of Vedic Astrology.

Born and brought up in Kolkata, Dr. Shastri represents a blend of traditional Bengali astrology and modern analytical methods. Over the years, he has come to be associated closely with Vedic Astrology in the city and has consistently ranked among the top astrologers, including recognition as the #1 astrologer in Kolkata according to Google Search trends in 2025.

His expertise spans a wide range of areas, including marriage and matchmaking, career guidance, financial planning, vastu consultation, health-related insights, and resolving personal challenges. His approach focuses on studying an individual’s past and present planetary positions to offer clear and actionable direction for the future.

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Dr. Shastri is also known for his presence on national and international platforms. He has been invited as a guest and speaker at several high-profile events and has represented Indian astrology at global forums, including the 40th Annual International Conference. His growing recognition reflects both his experience and the trust he has built among clients.

Beyond his professional work, he is known for his social and charitable outlook. A well-known personality in Tarapith, he believes in using astrology as a tool to guide people through life’s challenges while promoting balance and clarity. His consultations are available through his Kolkata chamber as well as online, making his services accessible to clients worldwide.

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With decades of dedicated research and practice, Dr. Sridev Shastri continues to be a prominent figure in the field of astrology. For many seeking reliable and experience-backed guidance, he remains one of the most trusted astrologers in Kolkata and India today.

Other Awards:

Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar Award by President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind; International Buddha Peace Award 2024 by Governor of Telangana Shri Jishnu Dev Varma; Best Celebrity Astrologer by Madhuri Dixit; Lokshahi Sonman 2023 by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde; Bagdhara Sonman 2023 by Arif Mohammad Khan; Super Indians 2024 Award by Jitendra Singh & Govinda; Most Trusted Astrologer in India 2022 by Faggan Singh Kulaste; International Glory Award 2022 by Shilpa Shetty; Trendsetter Awards Mumbai 2022 by Bhagat Singh Koshyari & Kumar Sanu; Golden Glory Award 2022 by Malaika Arora; Global Fame Award 2021 (Guest of Honour) by Bipasha Basu; International Glory Award 2021 by Sonu Sood; Asia Pacific Excellence Award 2021 by Ameesha Patel.