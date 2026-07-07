Travel Bazar Global Appoints Basharul Munna as New CEO

Mumbai, India | July 2026: Travel Bazar Global (TBG), India's leading customized tour operator, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Basharul Islam Munna as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He will officially assume his responsibilities on 15 July 2026.

Mr. Munna succeeds the outgoing CEO, Mr. sanjay Raturi, whose one-year contractual tenure has successfully concluded. Following careful consideration, the Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Munna as the permanent CEO of the company.

Having served the organization in various leadership roles for over a decade, Mr. Munna most recently held the position of Director – Sales & Operations. With more than 13 years of experience in the travel industry, he has built an impressive career in tourism and destination management. Between 2013 and 2019, he led Destination Management Companies (DMCs) in Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore, providing services to more than 300 travel agencies across India.

Speaking on his appointment, Mr. Munna said: “Travel Bazar Global will enter an exciting new phase of growth. On 29 August 2026, when we celebrate our 14th Anniversary, we will launch a significantly expanded operational model designed to enhance customer experience and strengthen our market leadership.”

Advertisement

As part of this expansion, TBG will introduce its new website, enabling customers to directly book customized tours online for the first time. Initially, travelers will be able to book sightseeing and transportation services across 13 popular international tourist destinations.

Advertisement

One of the most innovative features to be introduced will be a Pay Later option for sightseeing and transportation bookings. According to the company, this initiative aims to be a pioneering step in the global travel industry and is expected to revolutionize the way travelers plan and pay for their experiences.

About Basharul Islam Munna

Mr. Basharul Islam Munna began his professional career in journalism in 2003. Over the years, he gained extensive experience working with various newspapers and television channels before launching two magazines in Kolkata — Anandadin and Parineeta.

In addition to these publications, he is currently the Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Mumbai-based film and lifestyle online platform, iCine Face.