Travel Medical Insurance: What International Travel Insurance Covers Abroad (2026)

Travelling abroad is an exciting experience as it offers a chance to explore new cultures, cuisine and people. However, unexpected emergencies such as falling sick due to changing weather can happen on a trip without any warning.

These emergencies not only disrupt your travel plan but also bring additional financial stress. This is why many travellers prefer to purchase international travel insurance with medical coverage for their foreign trips. In this article, we will discuss in detail what travel medical insurance covers, so that you can decide if you need it for your next trip abroad.

Understanding Travel Medical Insurance

A travel medical insurance plan is designed for travellers travelling to foreign countries either for tourism, work or any other purpose. The goal of travel medical insurance is to offer financial assistance to travellers during unexpected medical emergencies.

For instance, suppose you are travelling to Japan for a business trip and suddenly develop a severe stomach infection after eating unfamiliar food. You may need to visit a local doctor, undergo diagnostic tests or even require hospitalisation.

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With a travel medical insurance plan in place, you do not have to worry about these medical expenses. The plan will help in receiving the quality medical treatment by covering eligible medical expenses.

Key Medical Coverage Under International Travel Insurance

With an international travel insurance plan, you will get comprehensive medical coverage such as:

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Medical Illness or Injury

While travelling abroad, if you suffer an unexpected illness or accidental injury, the plan will cover eligible medical expenses incurred for diagnosis, treatment, prescribed medicines, etc.

Emergency Hospitalisation

If your medical condition requires admission to a hospital during your international trip, the policy covers eligible hospitalisation expenses, including inpatient treatment and related medical costs.

Medical Evacuation

If adequate medical treatment is not available at your current location, or you need specialised care, the plan will offer medical evacuation. The plan will cover the cost of transportation to the nearest medical facility or back to India, if medically required.

Accidental Death and Repatriation

In the event of an unfortunate accidental death during the trip, the plan will offer an accidental death benefit to the nominee or family members. It also covers the cost of repatriating the insured person's mortal remains back to India.

Emergency Medical Dental Expenses

Many international travel insurance plans also offer emergency dental treatment during the trip. If the person requires dental treatment due to accidental injury or acute dental condition, the plan will cover eligible medical expenses.

What is Not Covered by International Travel Medical Insurance?

There are various exclusions that are not covered under the travel medical insurance:

Any pre-existing diseases and related complications are not generally covered unless specified in the policy document.

It will not offer coverage if you travel against the doctor’s advice.

Any kind of cosmetic treatment or surgery that is not medically required is not covered under the plan.

If you are taking an international trip for planned medical treatment, then such claims are not admissible under the policy.

If you are taking medical treatment outside the mentioned geographical scope, it is not covered.

Choose TATA AIG for Worry-Free International Travel

Medical emergencies abroad can be expensive and stressful for travellers. This is why having travel medical insurance is a necessity for travellers. With the TATA AIG international travel insurance plan, you can stay financially protected against eligible medical expenses, emergency hospitalisation, medical evacuation, etc.