Trighan Tablet by Patanjali – Herbal Support for Urinary & Kidney Wellness

The Patanjali Ayurved Trighan Tablet (often spelled “Divya Trighan / Trighan Vati / Trighan Tablets”) is an Ayurvedic herbal supplement formulated to support urinary tract and kidney health, and to help with associated inflammatory or weakness issues.



Key Ingredients & Composition

• A primary ingredient is Tribulus terrestris (commonly known as Gokhru). This herb is well known in Ayurveda for its diuretic properties and its role in supporting urinary tract function, alleviating urinary tract infections (UTIs), and supporting kidney health

• Other supporting ingredients include binders or excipients typically present in tablet formulation, such as microcrystalline cellulose, croscarmellose sodium for disintegration, and other excipients to ensure proper tablet form.



Uses & Benefits

• Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs): It is marketed as helpful in managing UTIs, supporting urinary tract hygiene or infections by helping flush or support urinary flow.

• Inflammation & swelling: The product claims to help reduce swelling (inflammation) associated with urinary or kidney issues.

• Weakness and general debility: Because kidney/urinary problems can drain energy, the supplement is also used to reduce general weakness or tiredness, supporting vitality.

• Other supportive roles: It may also have benefits in maintaining overall kidney function or helping with detox through increased urine output.



Usage & Dosage

Typical dosing is 2 tablets twice daily after meals, taken with lukewarm water, or as directed by an Ayurvedic physician.

Why People Prefer It

• Natural, herbal formulation appealing to users who want a non-synthetic remedy for urinary or kidney issues.

• May help reduce reliance on stronger allopathic medicines, especially for recurrent UTIs or kidney stone predisposition.



Precautions & Tips

• Always consult your doctor or Ayurvedic practitioner, especially if you already have kidney disease or are on medications that affect kidneys.

• Stay well hydrated to assist the urinary support effects.

• Monitor any symptoms or side effects; if any discomfort arises, discontinue and seek medical advice.