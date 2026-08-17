'True Freedom Lies in Knowledge, Humility and the Courage to Question', Says CMD Upendrra Rai

Noida: Bharat Express News Network celebrated India’s 80th Independence Day at its Noida headquarters with a flag-hoisting ceremony led by Upendrra Rai, Chairman, Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief, Bharat Express News Network.

The celebration brought together members of the Bharat Express family in a spirit of patriotism, unity and shared commitment.

Following the flag hoisting, CMD Upendrra Rai addressed employees and reflected on the wider meaning of independence, linking the occasion to individual consciousness, responsible conduct, professional values and nation-building.

Addressing the gathering, CMD Upendrra Rai said Independence Day should also encourage people to examine the factors that limit their thinking and decision-making. He said genuine freedom requires individuals to move beyond narrow thinking, negativity and the reluctance to question established practices.

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Reflecting on India’s colonial history, CMD Upendrra Rai said the experience offered important lessons about collective consciousness and the need for people to develop the confidence to question, analyse and make informed choices.

Bharat Express News Network emphasised that learning from history and strengthening individual awareness are essential to building a progressive and responsible nation.

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CMD Upendrra Rai placed particular emphasis on the influence of thoughts and conversations on an individual’s outlook. He advised employees to stay away from unnecessary negativity, gossip and destructive criticism, describing such influences as mental clutter.

CMD Upendrra Rai encouraged colleagues to develop a strong and disciplined mind, noting that a positive mindset can improve judgement, decision-making and the ability to look at situations with greater clarity.

Speaking about workplace relationships, CMD Upendrra Rai stressed the importance of communicating with sensitivity and respect.

Quoting noted poet Wasim Barelvi, he highlighted the importance of understanding not only what to say but also how and when to say it.

CMD Upendrra Rai said humility, courtesy and forgiveness strengthen professional relationships and create a more constructive workplace environment.

Bharat Express News Network CMD also spoke about courage, observing that fear is a natural human response. He said true courage lies in continuing to perform one’s responsibilities and follow the right path despite fear.

Drawing on his experience in the media industry, CMD Upendrra Rai recalled lessons associated with Sahara Shree Subrata Roy. He underlined the importance of loyalty, integrity and gratitude towards an organisation that provides professional opportunities and livelihoods.

He said every institution depends on the commitment of its people and that employees have an important role in contributing to the organisation’s long-term progress.

CMD Upendrra Rai also narrated the well-known encounter between Greek philosopher Diogenes and Alexander the Great to illustrate the importance of simplicity and inner contentment. He said excessive accumulation and ego cannot provide lasting fulfilment, while knowledge, self-awareness and peace of mind offer greater value in life.

Referring to the teachings of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, CMD Upendrra Rai spoke about the importance of knowledge and its role in shaping human conduct. He highlighted four important qualities as indicators of sensitivity and humanity: respect for nature and living beings, empathy towards people facing difficulties, the ability to distinguish between right and wrong, and humility arising from awareness of one’s own limitations.

He urged employees to remain sensitive towards their surroundings, extend support to those in need without compromising their dignity, and develop the judgement required to make responsible decisions.

Concluding his address, CMD Upendrra Rai called upon employees to help create a positive and supportive workplace at Bharat Express. He encouraged colleagues to recognise good work, support one another and maintain a culture based on mutual respect and collaboration.

Bharat Express News Network CMD also urged employees to make effective use of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and digital tools, to strengthen their skills and improve professional capabilities.

The programme concluded with the distribution of sweets among employees.