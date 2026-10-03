Two Amrita University Professors Honoured Among India’s Outstanding Researchers Across Social Sciences And Chemistry

New Delhi: Two professors from Amrita University have been recognised among India’s outstanding researchers at the Faculty Research Awards 2026, highlighting the University’s research strength across disciplines ranging from artificial intelligence and inclusive education to biomaterials, regenerative medicine and healthcare technologies.

Prof. Prema P. Nedungadi, Associate Dean, School of Computing, Amritapuri; Director, AmritaCREATE; and UNESCO Chairholder on Assistive Technologies in Education, was recognised in the Social Sciences domain. Prof. Rangasamy Jayakumar, Professor at the Amrita School of Nanosciences and Molecular Medicine, Kochi, received the honour in the Chemistry domain.

Prof. Nedungadi’s work sits at the intersection of artificial intelligence, education, accessibility and social impact. Her research encompasses personalised learning, assistive technologies, digital transformation in education, preventive healthcare and technologies designed for underserved communities and persons with disabilities.

Speaking on the recognition, Prof. Prema Nedungadi said, “This recognition reflects Amrita’s broader approach to research—bringing advanced AI and computing together with our Chancellor Amma’s vision of compassion, inclusion and research that addresses real societal challenges. At Amrita, interdisciplinary teams across engineering, artificial intelligence, clinical research, education, linguistics and the social sciences work together to address complex, real-world challenges and create meaningful impact.”

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Prof. Rangasamy Jayakumar’s research, meanwhile, focuses on polymeric biomaterials and their applications in healthcare, particularly in drug delivery, haemostasis, tissue engineering, regenerative medicine and wound healing. His laboratory works on biopolymeric nanofibers, nanogels, nanoparticles, nanocomposite scaffolds and injectable hydrogels designed to address complex clinical needs.

The recognitions came during the India Research and Impact Summit (IRIS) 2026 in New Delhi, which brought together policymakers, university leaders, researchers and industry representatives to examine the future of India’s research ecosystem.

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Representing Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham at the summit, Prof. Bipin Nair, Registrar, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, participated as a speaker in the panel discussion “Research and Rankings: How Fair Are Research Parameters in Ranking and Listing Frameworks?” The session examined whether conventional measures used to assess universities adequately capture research quality and impact, and how emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence could reshape institutional research assessment.