Vatsal Soin 0→1 Invention Reveals World First Input-Agnostic AI, Reverse Discovery, Self-Correction & Zero Raw Data Learning

New Delhi: AI moves faster than the rules written to govern it. The 0→1 Doctrine invention addresses this directly — five novel architectural features that act before harm, across every data type, in every environment.

The architecture rewrites its own rules pre-execution — without stopping, without breaking them.

The AI learns from the outcome — without ever touching the data that caused it.

The right supply finds the right need — before anyone thinks to look.

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The gate governs every data type — numbers, images, sensors, documents — with no way around it.

Governed where there is no signal, no server, no network.

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Designed for the human. Governed for the user. Not the other way.

Indian systems theorist and serial inventor Vatsal Soin reveals novel architectural features of the 0→1 Doctrine invention.

Input-Agnostic: One Governance Gate for Every Data Type

Every AI governance framework is built for one data type. Financial compliance governs numbers. Content moderation governs text and images. Medical authorisation governs structured clinical records. When a modern agentic system combines all three — as every real-world deployment does — no single framework governs the intersection. That gap is structural, not incidental. It is where consequential decisions go ungoverned.

The 0→1 Doctrine closes this architecturally. The filing states the system accepts numerical inputs, categorical inputs, time-series signals, sensor streams, images, documents, telemetry values, contextual cues, machine states, and human-declared preferences — all distinct modalities — normalised through the same 0→1 framework. Every input type produces a band. Every band governed by the same token chain. The governance layer cannot be bypassed by switching type.

Input-Agnostic Governance in Action.

A smart city emergency response system receives simultaneously: road speed 94 km/h → [0.82, 0.91], camera severity 7.6/10 → [0.76, 0.84], operator incident rating 8.8/10 → [0.88, 0.95], transport deviation 14 min → [0.71, 0.79]. Four modalities. Four incompatible units. Under existing frameworks conflicts resolve manually. Under the Input-Agnostic mechanism all four normalise into the same band space. When severity band [0.88, 0.95] breaches emergency ceiling [0.00, 0.80], the gate fires. One ACR. No ungoverned intersection.

Reverse Discovery: The System That Finds Without Knowing

Every matching system moves one way — user to supplier. The 0→1 Doctrine preserves this, adding the novel reverse: supplier finds compatible need, without identifying anyone. Under Reverse Discovery, a supplier capability — expressed as normalised bands — traverses the token chain backwards. ACT to UCC to USP. The supplier discovers which categories of human need it can serve. Without a single name, identity attribute, or raw measurement accessed.

Reverse Discovery in Action.

i. Healthcare Supply

A blood bank holds rare O-negative supply. Capability band [0.85, 0.93]. Under current systems it cannot identify which hospitals need this type in the next six hours without requesting patient data from each. Under Reverse Discovery compatible demand bands within [0.80, 1.00] surface automatically. No patient name, no diagnosis, no record crosses any boundary. The right supply reaches the right location before the shortage becomes critical.

ii. Government Tender

A government infrastructure tender publishes a requirement. Under current procurement every eligible supplier must actively monitor portals and self-assess fit — missing compatible suppliers who never saw the notice. Under Reverse Discovery the supplier's ACT bands — technical capacity [0.81, 0.89], compliance certification [0.76, 0.84], delivery lead time [0.72, 0.80] — traverse the chain backwards against the UCC requirement. The SFS quantifies fit mathematically. No committee. No subjectivity. ACR sealed before any contract is signed.

Self-Correction: The Architecture That Rewrites Itself Pre-Execution

Governance systems are one-way pipelines. A request enters, passes through checks, is approved or rejected. If conditions change pre-execution — a safety threshold shifts, a capacity drops, a regulatory limit updates — the pipeline completes on stale conditions or fails entirely. The filing proposes a Constraint Feedback Loop designed to address situations where execution conditions change after authorization has been granted.

Unlike feedback systems that correct mid-action, the Constraint Feedback Loop operates within the pre-execution governance chain. Tokens exchange constraint metadata backward — from orchestration through manufacturing authorisation to the normalised user requirement — before any consequential action begins. The architecture identifies a condition requiring redesign or safety reinforcement and corrects it before the ACR is issued. It does not fail. It corrects.

Self-Correction in Action.

A retailer's fulfilment request is mid-chain when stock availability drops from band [0.82, 0.91] to [0.31, 0.40] — below fulfilment threshold. The Constraint Feedback Loop propagates the constraint backward. An alternate supplier ACT is evaluated. Revised ACR issued. Order fulfilled. No stale authorisation. Corrected before execution.

Zero Raw Data Learning: AI That Improves Without Seeing the Data

The assumption embedded in every major AI training architecture is that the model requires raw data to improve. Patient records. Transaction histories. Behavioural logs. This has driven the data economy for fifteen years and is treated as definitional — AI learns from data, therefore AI requires data.

The 0→1 Doctrine challenges this directly. Adaptive and AGI-compatible learning models can operate solely on banded 0→1 values. The model sees only whether a band overlapped the authorised range, by how much, and what the outcome was. That signal — stripped of identity and raw attribute — is sufficient for the learning function. If AI learns from bands, the architectural case for centralised data collection weakens significantly.

Zero Raw Data Learning in Action.

A financial anomaly detection model trained on raw transaction records carries cross-border exposure risk in several jurisdictions. A model trained on noise-injected banded representations — counterparty risk [0.78, 0.86], velocity band [0.71, 0.79], anomaly index [0.83, 0.91] — carries none. Original data intact. Temporary calculation deleted. Reconstruction impossible. The filing proposes equivalent learning may occur on banded values alone. The raw record never needs to leave the institution.

Offline-First: Governance That Works Without the Internet

Every major AI governance proposal assumes connectivity. Cloud authorisation. Real-time API calls. Central registry lookups. In disaster zones, remote agriculture, and low-connectivity regions — which include billions without reliable connectivity — the governance does not work at all.

The filing describes an Offline-First architecture in which governance tokens may be generated locally and synchronized when connectivity becomes available. The same gate, the same receipt, the same governance logic — with or without the internet.

Offline-First in Action.

A field medical team in a flood disaster zone. Network down. Under every current governance architecture no authorised decision is possible without connectivity. Under the Offline-First mechanism USP tokens were pre-generated when connectivity existed: critical status band [0.87, 0.95], medication compatibility [0.72, 0.88]. ACT supply tokens pre-loaded: availability [0.80, 0.92]. The governance check runs locally. ACR sealed offline. When connectivity returns the record synchronises. Every decision provably recorded. No gap. No ungoverned period.

Five Features. One Architectural Commitment.

Agentic swarms execute without asking. Dark data moves without declaration. Black boxes decide without explanation. Quantum systems will compute without classical constraint. AGI will act without hesitation. The architecture governs trillions in decisions — before execution, across every input type, in every environment, with or without a network. Not a product specification. An architectural law. Filed.