VFS Global Opens Northeast India’s First Visa Application Centre in Guwahati, to Serve Applicants from 8 States

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday inaugurated the first VFS Global Visa Application Centre in Assam at the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT), Khanapara, Guwahati, marking a significant step towards improving access to international visa services for applicants across the Northeast.

The centre was jointly inaugurated by Sarma, Assam Tourism Minister Ajanta Neog, Transport Minister Charan Boro, and Yummi Talwar, Chief Operating Officer, South Asia, VFS Global. The ceremony was also attended by representatives of the diplomatic missions of Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Italy and France.

The new facility will serve applicants from all eight Northeastern states — Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim — and will initially facilitate visa applications for 14 countries: Austria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Egypt, Estonia, France, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Malta, Morocco, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The centre will also accept Malta D-visa applications.

The facility will provide access to Schengen visa application services, enabling eligible applicants to apply for travel to the Schengen Area, which comprises 29 European countries. Its modern infrastructure, technology-enabled processes and customer support services are intended to make the application process more convenient and organised.

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Speaking at the inauguration, Chief Minister Sarma said the centre's significance extended beyond Guwahati, as it would make visa application services more accessible to people across the entire Northeastern region.

He emphasised that VFS Global would facilitate only the visa application process, while the decision to grant or refuse a visa would remain solely with the respective governments and diplomatic missions.

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“The value of this facility lies in making access to the process easier while maintaining the required procedure,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the role of the Centre's Act East policy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in positioning the Northeast at the heart of India's engagement with its eastern neighbours. He said improved infrastructure, better connectivity and stronger economic cooperation were creating new opportunities for Assam in trade, investment, tourism, education and innovation.

Sarma added that the government's responsibility was to translate these emerging possibilities into tangible benefits for the people of the state, particularly by strengthening opportunities for young people, supporting businesses and encouraging international engagement.

Yummi Talwar, Chief Operating Officer, South Asia, VFS Global, said the new centre would strengthen access to visa services for applicants across Assam and the wider Northeast, amid growing aspirations related to education, business, tourism and international mobility.

She expressed gratitude to the Assam government and partner diplomatic missions for their support, adding that VFS Global would continue to focus on secure, technology-led processes and service excellence to provide applicants with an efficient and convenient experience.

Strategically located at ISBT, Khanapara, the centre benefits from Guwahati's strong air, rail and road connectivity, making it accessible to applicants from across the region. Guwahati's position as the commercial gateway to the Northeast is expected to further support the region's growing international travel requirements.

The opening reflects the increasing demand for international travel from Northeast India and VFS Global's continued efforts to expand access to visa services across the country.

As VFS Global marks its 25th anniversary, the company operates a nationwide network providing visa services on behalf of 53 sovereign governments through 561 Visa Application Centres across 20 cities in India.