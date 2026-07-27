Vijay Sethupathi and Simran Lead Regal Jewellers’ Tamil Nadu Debut with Chennai Flagship Store

Regal Jewellers, one of South India's leading jewellery manufacturers and wholesalers, has officially announced its entry into Tamil Nadu with the launch of its first showroom in T. Nagar, Chennai, on 31st July. Bringing its 48-year legacy of craftsmanship, trust and manufacturing excellence to one of India's largest jewellery markets, the brand also unveiled acclaimed actors Vijay Sethupathi and Simran as its Brand Ambassadors for Tamil Nadu, along with its new campaign, "Indha Maatram... Adhu Nalladhu Dhaane?"

For nearly five decades, Regal Jewellers has built a reputation for exceptional craftsmanship, transparent pricing and uncompromising quality. With its expansion into Tamil Nadu, the brand is introducing a meaningful shift in the jewellery buying experience by enabling customers to purchase their favourite jewellery directly from the manufacturer at wholesale pricing.

The campaign, "Indha Maatram... Adhu Nalladhu Dhaane?", reflects the change Regal Jewellers aims to bring to the way customers perceive jewellery buying. Featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Simran, the campaign encourages customers to embrace a smarter way of purchasing jewellery - buying directly from the manufacturer, with greater transparency, exceptional value and uncompromising craftsmanship.

Advertisement

Speaking about the expansion, Mr. Vibin Shivdas, Managing Director & CEO of Regal Jewellers, said:

"Regal Jewellers is coming to Tamil Nadu to change customers' perception of purchasing gold jewellery. We believe buying directly from a manufacturer and wholesaler is a meaningful change for customers, and that belief is captured in our campaign thought, 'Indha Maatram... Adhu Nalladhu Dhaane?'.

Advertisement

Beginning our journey in Tamil Nadu marks an important milestone in Regal Jewellers' growth. Chennai and Puducherry are only the beginning of our long-term plans for the state. We look forward to bringing the benefits of purchasing jewellery directly from a manufacturer and wholesaler to customers across Tamil Nadu."

As part of its long-term expansion plans, Regal Jewellers announced its vision to create over 2,000 employment opportunities across Tamil Nadu over the coming years. The company will recruit across retail operations, customer service, merchandising, logistics, administration and support functions while offering structured training programmes, career growth opportunities and industry-leading salary standards.

The first Regal Jewellers showroom in Tamil Nadu will be inaugurated on 31st July at T. Nagar, Chennai, marking the beginning of the brand's long-term vision for the state, bringing together its 48-year legacy, manufacturer-direct value, exceptional craftsmanship and a commitment to creating a positive impact in the communities it serves.

The Chennai showroom marks the first step in Regal Jewellers' ambitious expansion plans for Tamil Nadu, with Puducherry set to follow and nearly 10 showrooms planned across the state in the coming years.

About Regal Jewellers