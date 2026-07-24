Visionaries to look forward in 2026

The future belongs to those who dare to think differently, challenge conventions, and turn bold ideas into lasting impact. As the world continues to evolve, a select group of leaders is setting new standards through innovation, strategic thinking, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Their vision extends beyond immediate success, shaping the way people live, work, and connect. As we move into 2026, these changemakers continue to inspire progress, influence global conversations, and redefine what leadership looks like. Here are the visionaries to watch in the year ahead.

Nikhil Kamath

Nikhil Kamath is an entrepreneur, investor, and co-founder of Zerodha, India's largest stockbroking platform that transformed retail investing through a technology-first, low-cost model. Recognized as one of the country's most influential voices in finance and entrepreneurship, he has played a key role in democratizing investing for millions of Indians. Beyond Zerodha, Nikhil actively backs innovative startups through his investment initiatives and is known for supporting ventures across fintech, climate technology, healthcare, and consumer businesses. He is also the host of the popular podcast WTF is with Nikhil Kamath, where he engages with global leaders, entrepreneurs, and policymakers on business, technology, and society. With a focus on innovation, long-term value creation, and meaningful impact, Nikhil continues to shape India's entrepreneurial and investment landscape while inspiring the next generation of founders and investors.

Jimmy Mistry: Design Futurist Building the Cities of Tomorrow

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Jimmy Mistry is the Founder & Chairman of Della Townships and Founder of Della Group. A design futurist by philosophy and a first-generation entrepreneur with over three decades of relentless work, he founded Della Townships to redefine how India lives, works, and dreams through design-led, future-ready theme-based lifestyle cities. He is currently working on creating the world's first Global Capability Centre hubs embedded within luxury lifestyle integrated townships. Beyond townships and real estate, his leadership spans experiential hospitality and adventure tourism through Della Resorts, along with military tourism, manufacturing, and luxury interiors, and Della Leaders Club, a global community of 2,800+ entrepreneurs. He is credited with over 250 corporate headquarters designed for India's leading enterprises and has received 50+ awards and accolades in India and globally. His philanthropic work spans over two decades through the Della Foundation, which runs a school for 280+ Adivasi underprivileged children and leads disaster-relief efforts through a rapid-response Flash Force.

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Sridhar Vembu

Sridhar Vembu is an Indian entrepreneur, technologist, and the founder of Zoho Corporation, one of the world's leading enterprise software companies. Known for building a globally successful SaaS business without external funding, he has championed a long-term, sustainable approach to innovation and business growth. Under his leadership, Zoho has grown into a trusted technology partner for millions of users across more than 150 countries, offering a comprehensive suite of cloud-based business applications. Beyond technology, Sridhar is a strong advocate for rural development, decentralized growth, and talent creation, leading initiatives that bring high-quality employment opportunities to India's rural communities. His unique leadership philosophy, focus on self-reliance, and commitment to inclusive economic development have made him one of India's most respected business leaders and a prominent voice in the global technology ecosystem.

PRASUK JAIN Founder & Managing Director

Prasuk Jain Hospitality Pvt Ltd Recognized among Business World's 40 Under 40, Prasuk Jain has established himself as one of India's foremost visionaries in experiential hospitality, transforming the way people dine, socialise, and engage with entertainment. As Founder, he has spent the last 18 years creating destinations that transcend hospitality to become cultural and lifestyle landmarks. What began at the age of 18 has grown into a portfolio of 18 brands and over 70 marquee destinations across India by FY 2026. Driven by a "Make in India, Make for the World" philosophy, Mr. Jain is redefining India's position in the global hospitality landscape by building homegrown brands with international relevance. With ambitions to double the company's footprint by FY 2028 and a billion-dollar IPO on the horizon, he is building more than a hospitality business, he is shaping an ecosystem where innovation, design, entertainment, and human connection converge to define the future of experiential living.

Kunal Shah

Kunal Shah is an entrepreneur, investor, and the founder of CRED, one of India's leading fintech platforms focused on rewarding financially responsible consumers. Before founding CRED, he established FreeCharge, a digital payments company that played a significant role in India's fintech evolution. Widely recognized for his unconventional thinking and deep insights into consumer behavior, Kunal has built a reputation as one of the country's most influential voices in technology, startups, and finance. Beyond his entrepreneurial journey, he is an active angel investor, backing numerous high-growth startups across sectors including fintech, SaaS, and consumer technology. Through CRED, he continues to redefine financial experiences by combining technology, trust, and premium customer engagement, while inspiring entrepreneurs with his perspective on innovation, business strategy, and long-term value creation.

Dr. Raj P. Narayanam Founder & Executive Chairman, Zaggle

A thinker, a leader and a success story, Dr. Raj P. Narayanam is one of India's most accomplished serial entrepreneurs, having built and scaled businesses across financial services, open banking, spend management, blockchain and beyond. As Founder & Executive Chairman of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited, a listed SaaS-based FinTech company, he has redefined how Indian businesses digitize spend and automate payments, taking Zaggle public in 2023 with an IPO oversubscribed 13 times and delivering consistent, profitable growth since. An active angel investor in nearly 50 companies, Dr. Raj is equally invested in India's startup ecosystem as a mentor and enabler. Named Fintech Leader of the Year 2024–25 by Business World, featured in Forbes India, ranked in the IIFL Hurun India Rich List and conferred an Honorary Doctorate by Chitkara University, his accolades reflect a career built on grit, innovation and purpose. A Delhi University economist, FORE School of Management alumnus and NYU-trained management professional, Dr. Raj embodies the principle he lives by: Enjoy what you do. Do what you enjoy.

Vinit Matlani

Vinit Matlani is the Founder and Managing Director of Rudram Realty—India's next premium plotted development brand. A young and visionary entrepreneur, he is redefining the future of plotted developments by creating landmark communities that seamlessly combine luxury, nature, world-class infrastructure, and exceptional investment potential. Under his leadership, Rudram Realty has spearheaded ₹1,000+ crore worth of plotted developments across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), earning the trust of investors through transparency, strategic land acquisition, and timely execution.

Widely recognized as "The Land Hunter," Vinit believes that land is the ultimate asset for creating generational wealth. His mission extends beyond selling plots - he is building thoughtfully planned destinations that deliver an elevated lifestyle while generating strong long-term capital appreciation. Driven by innovation, uncompromising quality, and an investor-first philosophy, Vinit is setting new benchmarks in India's premium land development sector, positioning Rudram Realty as the preferred choice for discerning investors seeking legacy, luxury, and lasting value.

Adar Poonawalla