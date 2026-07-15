Visionaries To Look Forward In 2026

As industries evolve at an unprecedented pace, a new generation of entrepreneurs is redefining what it means to lead. These visionaries are not only building successful businesses but also driving innovation, challenging convention, and creating meaningful impact across industries. Through bold ideas, strategic thinking, and an unwavering commitment to excellence, they are shaping the future of India's entrepreneurial landscape. This curated list celebrates founders and business leaders whose influence extends far beyond their companies, making them the visionaries to watch in 2026 as they continue to inspire change and build the next chapter of innovation.

Nikhil Kamath

Nikhil Kamath is one of India's most influential entrepreneurs and investors, best known as the co-founder of Zerodha, the country's largest stockbroking platform. A self-taught market expert, he disrupted India's investing landscape by making trading more accessible and affordable for millions. Beyond fintech, Kamath actively backs startups through his investment initiatives and champions innovation across sectors. He also hosts the widely followed podcast WTF is with Nikhil Kamath, where he engages in thoughtful conversations with global leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers. His journey reflects bold thinking, continuous learning, and a commitment to reshaping India's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Advertisement

Shishira Bhowmik

Advertisement

Shishira Bhowmik is the Founder and CEO of The Gut Odos, a science-first consumer health company focused on the gut organ axis as the foundation of everyday wellness.

Drawing on her clinical research background from Imperial College London, she has built the world’s only brand centered on gut organ axis science, delivering targeted, evidence-based formulations in premium, consumer-friendly formats.

Rather than competing in crowded supplement categories, she is defining a new standard for preventive healthcare by linking outcomes such as sleep, mood, and hormones through a unified scientific framework.

She aims to scale The Gut Odos globally while positioning India at the forefront of the emerging gut science movement.

With proprietary oral dissolving strip technology and a rapidly expanding product portfolio, the company is scaling rapidly. Shishira remains focused on category leadership, setting a new benchmark for how consumers access and experience preventive wellness, and establishing The Gut Odos as a globally relevant health brand from India.

Praveen Gupta – Managing Director, Premas Life Sciences

What if the biggest barrier to scientific breakthroughs isn't a lack of ideas, but a lack of access? Praveen Gupta has spent over two decades answering that question and rewriting India's genomics story. Long before precision medicine entered mainstream conversation, he championed Next-Generation Sequencing, multiomics, single-cell analysis, and spatial biology, bringing advanced technologies into Indian labs, hospitals, and public health programs, including Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. His collaborations have powered missions like the Genome India Project, COVID-19 surveillance, and TB elimination.

Uncoded, his latest venture, marks a deliberate shift from being India's gateway to global innovation to becoming an innovator in its own right. Two years in, it is already serving over 100 Indian customers. Uncoded aims to develop affordable, indigenous genomics solutions that truly democratize genomics across India and the Global South.

Kunal Shah

Kunal Shah is one of India's most respected entrepreneurs, best known as the founder of CRED and the former founder of FreeCharge. Renowned for his sharp insights into consumer behaviour, fintech, and business strategy, he has played a pivotal role in shaping India's digital payments ecosystem. Through CRED, Shah redefined customer engagement by rewarding financial responsibility with an exclusive, member-first experience. A prolific angel investor and mentor, he has backed numerous startups while inspiring founders with his unconventional thinking on entrepreneurship, technology, and long-term value creation. His influence continues to shape India's innovation and startup landscape.

Neelima Burra , Seasoned C-Suite Leader & Growth Strategist

Neelima Burra brings over 25 years of cross-sector leadership across Energy, Hospitality, FMCG, Technology, Healthcare, and Food Tech, with senior roles at Luminous, The Oberoi Group, HP Inc., Cargill, Usha International, Whirlpool, Britannia, and HLL Lifecare. A growth-minded strategist and hands-on operator, she has led P&L teams, scaled businesses, and driven transformative commercial strategies across domestic and international markets. Equally invested in sustainability and gender equity, she champions circular practices and women in leadership. Her honours include Forbes’ New Age Leaders 2026, StartUp World’s Top Leaders 2026, CMO of the Year 2025, and Femina Women in Leadership.

Nikhil Singh Sumal , Editor-in-Chief, Capital Insider

Nikhil Singh Sumal spent six years in public relations, learning how narratives are built, shaped, and made to travel. Now he’s turned that instinct toward editorial founding Capital Insider, a premium business media platform covering founders, capital, and the rise of ambitious new-age India.

He built Capital Insider to close a gap he saw clearly from the PR side: too much startup coverage, too little startup storytelling. His work sits where business intelligence meets cultural relevance profiling the people building India’s next generation of companies with sharpness and depth.

As Editor-in-Chief, Nikhil is focused on making Capital Insider the platform serious founders trust to tell their story.

Sridhar Vembu

Sridhar Vembu is a visionary entrepreneur and the founder of Zoho Corporation, one of the world's leading software companies. Known for building a globally successful SaaS business without relying on external funding, Vembu has championed sustainable growth, innovation, and long-term value creation. Beyond technology, he is a strong advocate for rural development, investing in education, local talent, and decentralized economic opportunities across India. His leadership philosophy emphasizes simplicity, self-reliance, and purpose-driven entrepreneurship. Through Zoho's global success and his commitment to inclusive progress, Vembu continues to inspire entrepreneurs and redefine what enduring business leadership looks like.

Siddhant Jain

Siddhant is the Co-founder of VdoCipher, a leading video technology company that provides secure video hosting and live streaming solutions that help prevent video piracy for edtech, media, OTT, and enterprise platforms. Today, more than 4,000 businesses and organizations across 120+ countries and six continents rely on VdoCipher, empowering 15,000+ creators and educators to deliver high-quality, secure video experiences to their audiences.

An alumnus of IIT Delhi, Siddhant co-founded VdoCipher with his partner, Vibhav, in 2015 while they were still students. He specializes in SEO, digital marketing, and growth strategy, playing a key role in scaling the company's global presence.

Beyond entrepreneurship, Siddhant is a dedicated practitioner of meditation and yoga. He is passionate about promoting the transformative benefits of yoga and leveraging technology to make authentic yogic knowledge more accessible worldwide.

Dr. Srimathy Kesan

Dr. Srimathy Kesan, Founder and CEO of Space Kidz India, Mission Director - Mission ShakthiSAT

An all girls Historic Satellite mission to the MOON, involving 12,000 girls from 108 Countries, a testimony to space is borderless and when girls are involved in space missions the World speaks the language of global peace.

She is transforming space education into a global movement by making space science accessible to children across the world. Through pioneering student satellite missions, CubeSat missions, and groundbreaking space missions, she has inspired millions of young minds to dream beyond boundaries, innovate with purpose, and lead the future of space exploration.

Internationally recognised as the only woman founder to have designed, built and launched 27 space missions mentoring High school and University Students. 27th June 2026 she was honoured by the First Lady of the Republic of Seychelles, on the eve of the 50th Independence anniversary of Seychelles for herOutstanding contributions to global space education and youth empowerment