Visionaries to look forward in 2026

As industries continue to evolve at an unprecedented pace, a new generation of entrepreneurs is emerging with the ambition to build more than just successful companies. They are creating solutions that address real-world challenges, transforming customer experiences, and driving innovation across sectors. The founders featured in this list exemplify the qualities that define modern entrepreneurship vision, adaptability, and a commitment to lasting impact making them some of the most compelling business leaders to watch in 2026.

RAGURAM GOPALAN

When organizations seek to navigate disruption, accelerate digital transformation, and unlock new growth opportunities, leaders like Raguram Gopalan (Ram) become catalysts for change. With more than three decades of experience spanning technology, business transformation, managed services, and entrepreneurship across India, APAC, the Middle East, Africa, and the United States, Ram has built a reputation for converting ambitious digital visions into measurable business success.

From leading global transformation programs and billion-dollar customer engagement ecosystems to creating new digital revenue streams and mentoring next-generation innovators, his career reflects a unique blend of strategic foresight and execution excellence. Today, as Founder of TRUSTNOW TECHNOLOGIES (India) & TRUSTNOW LABS (US) and as a strategic advisor to emerging enterprises, he continues to champion digital innovation, platform-led growth, AI-driven customer experiences, and business models that will define India's next phase of digital evolution. A recognized industry veteran and recipient of the Top 50 Tech Leaders Award, Ram is widely respected for combining strategic vision, operational excellence, and innovation-led leadership to shape the future of digital enterprises.

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His journey embodies the leadership, innovation, and transformational thinking that are shaping India's Digital Future in 2026.

NIKHIL KAMATH

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Nikhil Kamath is a prominent Indian entrepreneur, investor, and the co-founder of Zerodha, India’s largest retail stockbroker. Dropping out of school at a young age, he bypassed traditional education to pursue equity trading, starting his career in a call center before diving full-time into finance.

In 2010, alongside his brother Nithin Kamath, he launched Zerodha, disrupting the Indian financial landscape by pioneering a low-cost, tech-driven discount brokerage model. He has since expanded his portfolio by co-founding True Beacon, an asset management firm for ultra-high-net-worth individuals, and Gruhas, a prop-tech investment company.

Beyond fintech, Kamath hosts the popular business and culture podcast "WTF is". A committed philanthropist, he became the youngest Indian signatory of The Giving Pledge, promising to donate 50% of his wealth to causes like climate change, education, and healthcare.

MANJULA SHROFF

Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff is a renowned Edupreneur, Author, Life Coach, and President of India awardee, recognized for transforming education through innovation, inclusion, and leadership. An Executive Alumni of IIM Ahmedabad and the London School of Economics, she leads the Kalorex Group, which is recognised as a symbol of excellence in the K–12 education space. The Group now includes more than 80 institutions, including Delhi Public School and Kalorex Future Schools, in India, impacting over 190,000 students and 4,000 educators. Dr. Shroff is also the visionary behind MAPS, India’s first AI Parenting App and MAYA AI Avtar, also the bestselling author of Baby Steps to Big Dreams and its sequel Safe Teen Steps. Internationally, she has represented India at global forums including the World Economic Forum, Davos, Switzerland (2025), the G20 Summit, Brazil, the UNGA Human Rights Summit, New York, and ACUNS conferences in Tokyo, COP28, Dubai, and ACE delegation at Australia, contributing to conversations on policy, innovation, and the future of education.

ARPIT BHATIA

Arpit Bhatia is the Head of Design at POP and a creative leader known for building high-taste digital experiences at the intersection of AI, ecommerce, aesthetics, and human psychology. He led POP app’s rebranding, titled “Future Retro Noir,” a visually distinctive identity built on three key tenets: retro tech gadgets, cinematic lighting, and powder-room patterns. His work combines First Principles Thinking, Cinematic UX, and Systems Thinking to create emotionally resonant products and culturally relevant brands.

Alongside product design leadership, he is actively building at the atoms of agentic commerce platforms, driving AI innovation through automated e-commerce photoshoots, UI-to-code systems, Concept-to-UI workflows, and hyperreal AI influencer. His philosophy emphasizes that exceptional design must evoke emotions, trust, and aspiration. He believes good design isn't just vanity, it creates long-term Brand Equity.

RAJ SHAMANI

Raj Shamani is a leading Indian entrepreneur, podcaster, and investor, recognized as a prominent voice in the country's creator economy. Entering the business landscape at just 16 to help scale his family’s consumer goods venture, Shamani Industries, he later expanded his entrepreneurial footprint by co-founding House of X, a platform designed to help digital creators launch their own consumer brands.

He is best known as the host of Figuring Out, one of India’s top-ranking business podcasts, where he interviews industry leaders, billionaires, and cultural icons. An accomplished public speaker, Shamani has delivered multiple TEDx Talks and was featured on the Forbes India 30 Under 30 list.

To see his interview style and content firsthand, you can explore the Figuring Out Podcast, where he discusses business growth and digital branding strategies with top industry experts.

GAURAV GOEL

Gaurav Goel saw what India's education system had long ignored: the millions of students chasing careers beyond Medicine and Engineering. In 2016, he founded Toprankers, which is now India's largest test-preparation platform for non-STEM paths such as law, management, design, etc. He took a market that was once scattered across countless local coaching institutes and unified it into a single, credible, and structured ecosystem.

In 2026, Toprankers crossed ₹100 crore in revenue profitably. Yet Goel is already chasing the next horizon: scaling toward ₹1,000 crore and turning Toprankers into a complete career companion for students.