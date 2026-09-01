Vivaan Karulkar: Bridging Ancient Wisdom, Scientific Thought And Innovation

At a time when young writers are often discovering their voices through familiar literary paths, Vivaan Karulkar has chosen to explore questions that sit at the intersection of science, technology, history and India's ancient knowledge traditions. At just 19, his journey as an author, researcher and innovator reflects a sustained curiosity about how ideas from the past can inform the way we understand the present and imagine the future.

Vivaan's interest in scientific innovation emerged at an unusually young age. At 15, he received an In-Principle Patent for asteroid detection, an achievement that marked an important early milestone in his journey. More than simply an accomplishment, it reflected his inclination towards scientific inquiry and his willingness to explore complex problems while still a student.

That curiosity eventually found expression in his writing. Vivaan has authored three books that explore very different subjects while remaining connected by a common interest in knowledge and innovation.

His books The Sanatan Dharam: True Source of All Science and The Sanatan Dharam: True Source of All Technology examine ancient Indian knowledge through references drawn from the Vedas and Sanatan scriptures. The books put forward the premise that principles associated with science and technology were described in India's ancient texts, encouraging readers to revisit these sources and consider their relevance from a contemporary perspective.

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The journey of these books has been accompanied by significant launch milestones. The Sanatan Dharam: True Source of All Science was launched during the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, where the book was placed in the Garbh Gruh at the feet of Ram Lalla Ji. His second volume, The Sanatan Dharam: True Source of All Technology, was launched by RSS Sarsangchalak Shri Mohan Bhagwat, ISRO Chairman Shri S. Somanath and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Shri Kailash Satyarthi, bringing together distinguished voices from cultural, scientific and social spheres.

Vivaan's literary interests also extend to contemporary innovation. His third book, Elon Musk: The Man Who Bends Reality, explores the life, vision and entrepreneurial approach of one of the world's most prominent technology leaders. Released on Elon Musk's birthday, the book gained considerable attention and trended at No. 3 on X, highlighting the young author's ability to engage with contemporary subjects through research and accessible storytelling.

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Recognition for Vivaan's work has extended beyond the literary world. His achievements have received acknowledgement from prominent national and international institutions, including the United Nations, UK Parliament, Swiss Parliament and Indian Army. His accomplishments have also been recognised by the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records, adding to a growing list of honours received for his work across literature, innovation, research and cultural education.

What makes Vivaan's journey particularly distinctive is the range of subjects he is willing to explore. His work moves between ancient scriptures and modern technology, scientific inquiry and entrepreneurship, history and contemporary leadership. Rather than treating these areas as isolated disciplines, he approaches them as interconnected parts of humanity's continuing search for knowledge.