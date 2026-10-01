Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur Announces New Initiative to Support Civil Services Aspirants

Mumbai: Vivekanand Education Society (VES), Chembur, has proposed a new initiative aimed at supporting talented and deserving students from the community who aspire to pursue careers in the Indian Civil Services, including the IAS, IPS and IRS.

At a meeting of the Board of Trustees held today, Trustee Dr Lalit Tekchandani proposed that VES establish a dedicated support system for Civil Services aspirants, inspired by the successful model of JEETO.

Giving the initiative a concrete beginning, Dr Lalit Tekchandani announced an initial seva contribution of ₹5 lakh towards the project.

Known for his commitment to community welfare and charitable initiatives, Dr Tekchandani has undertaken various forms of seva, including langar seva and initiatives encouraging young people to come forward, pursue their aspirations and contribute positively to society.

The proposed project will aim to support underprivileged boys and girls from across India who possess the talent and aspiration to enter the Civil Services but may require financial assistance, structured guidance, mentoring and access to quality coaching. The proposal was warmly appreciated and supported by Chairman Shri Rajesh Gehani, along with Trustees Shri Bansi Wadhwa, Shri Dr Lulla and other members of the Board present at the meeting.

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The Trust will now work towards finalising the detailed modalities of the initiative, including eligibility and selection criteria, mentoring programmes and potential partnerships with coaching and educational institutions. The project is expected to be launched at the earliest.

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