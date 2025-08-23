Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers Expands Legacy with 30th Showroom in Thane

Thane: Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, a 116-year-old legacy in fine jewellery, proudly inaugurated its 30th showroom in Thane, marking a major milestone in its journey of timeless craftsmanship and trust. The launch was graced by Mr. Ramesh Vaze, Chairman of S.H. Kelkar & Co. Ltd., National Award-winning filmmaker Mr. Ravi Jadhav, loyal patrons, and senior company members.

Since 1909, Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers has blended traditional artistry with contemporary designs, serving generations with unmatched quality. The new, state-of-the-art showroom offers an extensive range of gold, diamond, and Polki jewellery, reflecting the brand’s heritage and elegance.

Mr. Ashish Pethe said, “Opening our 30th showroom is a testament to the trust our customers have placed in us. Our patrons had to travel to Mumbai for buying with us. Now we are happy to Come to Thane to serve our loyal customers. Thane’s vibrancy makes it an ideal location to serve our discerning clientele.”