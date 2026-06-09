Wars, Recession, Natural Disasters and Market Collapse? Astro- Researcher Mahesh Bang Reveals What Lies Ahead for the World

As the world watches US-Iran tensions, fragile peace talks and growing geopolitical uncertainty, Mahesh Bang believes the biggest global test is still ahead.

Will the US-Iran conflict be completely resolved? Or will both nations participate in the proposed peace talks and arrive at a permanent solution after years of uncertainty and tension?

What are Donald Trump's next moves, and what consequences could they have for the world?

How will these developments affect us in the years to come?

These are among the most important questions on everyone's mind today.

Astro- Researcher Mahesh Bang, who claims to have foreseen the exact lockdown timeframe and warned of the worldwide disaster caused by COVID-19, is once again urging people to brace themselves for what lies ahead.

Evidence of his earlier predictions is reportedly available across multiple print media publications made before those events.

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According to Bang, the world is heading towards a period of significant imbalance that could lead to widespread disruption and turmoil.

Astrologically, on 2nd June 2026, Jupiter moves into the zodiac sign of Cancer. During this period, we may witness more concrete plans for ceasefires and peace talks. The world could appear to be entering a brighter phase, with signs of progress and improvement.

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However, Bang believes this phase will be temporary.

According to his analysis, much will be brewing behind the scenes, ultimately leading to one of the biggest global events the world has witnessed in modern history "What has occurred in the past six months was merely the trailer. The full movie is yet to come." He warns on specific times to take precaution: June 2027 to July 2031

According to his forecasts, the world could experience: Record levels of unemployment, Protests across multiple countries, Volcanic eruptions, Deadly earthquakes, Major flooding, droughts, tornadoes, and other natural disasters, Extreme global warming, Geopolitical conflicts and multiple regional wars, Nations attempting to expand territorial boundaries, Religious intolerance, Terror attacks, Severe energy crises & Major disease outbreaks

He further predicts that the climax of this period could be the largest global financial depression or recession of this century, accompanied by a significant collapse in global stock markets.

For India specifically, Bang forecasts: A steep decline in steel prices, A steep decline in cement prices, A fall in property prices, Escalating tensions with neighboring countries, Pakistan becoming central to these geopolitical conflicts, The Astrological Reasoning

According to Bang, world predictions require an intensive study of the transit movements of three major planets: Saturn, Rahu & Jupiter. Due to their relatively slow movement, their effects are believed to be substantial. Saturn takes approximately 2½ years to move through a zodiac sign. Rahu takes approximately 18 months. Jupiter takes approximately 12–13 months to move from one zodiac sign to another. A Very Rare Planetary Alignment

Bang attributes the coming period to a rare combination of planetary events that he believes will usher in a darker phase for the world.

Longest Total Solar Eclipse in a Century- On 2nd August 2027, the longest total solar eclipse in approximately 100 years is expected to occur.

Saturn in Aries and Taurus- According to astrological interpretations, Saturn's presence in Aries and Taurus is associated with turbulence and serious wars around the world.

"Atichari Guru"- Accelerated Jupiter- During this period, Jupiter is expected to move at an unusually high speed, changing two to three zodiac signs within a single year.

This phenomenon is known in astrology as "Atichari Guru" and is believed to occur only once in a century with such intensity. Bang states that this alignment can influence world leaders to make irrational and ruthless decisions.

Jupiter-Rahu Conjunction (Chandal Yoga)- Whenever Jupiter aligns with Rahu, it forms what is known as "Chandal Yoga."

According to astrological belief, this combination can result in: Financial stress, Economic instability & Significant financial losses

Bang further notes "Jupiter is considered the planet of knowledge. Due to its accelerated movement, deep and authentic knowledge may become increasingly rare. In a rapidly changing world, everyone may appear to be teaching something without adequate background verification, creating long-term consequences for society"

Bang cites several historical periods from the past 100 years where similar planetary combinations allegedly coincided with major global events.