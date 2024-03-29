Advertisement

Are you ready to experience the cinematic thrill and excitement this weekend? Then grab your popcorn tub and get ready for these amazing releases this weekend. 'The Goat Life', starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, is a survival drama based on a true story that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Another action-packed film hitting the screen features two gigantic characters battling it out – yes, it's Godzilla and King Kong in 'Godzilla X King Kong'. Bebo, also known as Kareena Kapoor, along with Tabu and Kriti, is set to spread glitz and glamour through their performances in the upcoming movie 'Crew'. Another tension-building thriller, 'Knox Goes Away', starring Michael Keaton, is sure to get your adrenaline pumping. Also with the launch of Passport 2.0, you can watch these movies and make your weekend even more memorable by catching these stellar releases at your nearest PVR INOX.

The Goat Life

Directed by Blessy, The Goat Life stars superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role and is all set to release on Thursday 28th March 2024. The film is adapted from the best-selling novel Aadujeevitham by Benyamin. The trailer looks promising to keep the audience awestruck with each frame detailing the emotions of the lead. The movie depicts the real-life story of Najeeb Muhammad (played by Prithviraj), a Malayali immigrant labourer who finds himself forced into slavery as a goatherd on a secluded farm in Saudi Arabia. Further, this opens the thrilling journey of surveillance.

King Kong X Godzilla: The New Empire

Directed by Adam Wingard and produced by Legendary Pictures, "King Kong X Godzilla" is set to release in cinemas on March 29, 2023. It is a sequel to "Godzilla vs. Kong" (2021) and the fifth film in the MonsterVerse franchise. The movie narrates the story of Godzilla and the almighty Kong facing a colossal threat hidden deep within the planet, challenging their very existence and the survival of the human race. The film is set to take you on an amazing experience of action and thrill with its fighting sequences and plot. Catch this fighting maestro at your nearest PVR INOX.

Crew

‘Crew’ starring the three most beautiful B-town queens Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti, is a crisp and quirky movie filled with drama and excitement. The plot of the film revolves around the lives of three air hostesses who become involved in smuggling gold to solve their financial problems. The film explores how the trio deals with the chaos and challenges that emerge from their attempt to make quick money. Watch this amazing movie and experience the joy and excitement every single minute.

Knox Goes Away

‘Knox Goes Away ‘starring Michael Keaton, is a low-key thrilling movie with an amazing story plot. John Knox, a contract killer diagnosed with a fast-moving form of dementia called Creutzfeldt–Jakob disease, vows to spend his final days attempting to redeem himself by saving the life of his son. The movie unfolds with new twists and turns involving every single character. Watch this movie at your nearest PVR INOX to experience the thrilling drama.