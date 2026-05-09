We Talk to Our Mothers Every Day- So Why Does It Still Feel Like Less?

In an age of constant connectivity, daily conversations with our mothers have become routine frequent but often lacking presence and depth.

Across cities, hostels and shared apartments conversations with our mothers are happening every day—through calls, texts, and video chats. The frequency is intact. The habit is strong. And yet for many, the connection feels thinner than before.

A Generation That Talks, But Doesn’t Always Connect

For young adults living away from home, daily conversations have become routine. They often follow a familiar pattern: Have you eaten? How was your day? Everything okay?

The answers are just as predictable: Yes. Fine. Busy. These exchanges are not absent—they are consistent. But they are often brief, structured, and limited to surface-level updates. What was once conversation is increasingly becoming a checklist.

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The Culture of Divided Attention

Part of the shift lies in how these conversations happen. Calls are taken while replying to emails, scrolling through notifications or moving between tasks. Attention is fragmented even when communication is constant. A generation used to multitasking is often available but not fully present. There are also quieter, more uncomfortable moments closer to home. Even when physically present, attention is not always guaranteed.

I feel even I have caught myself doing the same returning home after a long day, while my mother is talking and yet being absorbed in my phone screen, half-listening, missing parts of what she is saying. The conversation happens but not fully. And it is only later that the gap becomes apparent. At the same time, another pattern has quietly emerged: the habit of postponing connection. Calls from home are declined with the intention of returning them later. Sometimes that happens. Often, it doesn’t. And yet, the next conversation resumes as if nothing was missed.

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A Pattern That Starts Early

This shift is not limited to working professionals—it often begins much earlier. During a recent visit to a friend’s home, her daughter, a Class 10 student, was on a vacation with her friends. When her mother called, she answered but seemed in a hurry to end the conversation. Her responses were quick, her attention divided. Within moments, she returned to her surroundings, fully engaged with everything else around her.

The interaction wasn’t unusual. It reflected a broader change where even younger generations are learning to fit conversations with family into the margins of their lives. The connection still exists. But the space it occupies is shrinking.

What We Choose Not to Say

Another layer of this disconnect lies in what remains unspoken. Many young adults consciously avoid sharing stress, uncertainty, or personal struggles with their parents. The intention is often protective—to avoid causing worry. As a result, conversations remain positive, controlled, and simplified. But over time, this also means that parents are kept at a distance from the more complex realities of their children’s

When Priority Becomes Clear

Amid these patterns, there are also moments that stand out. In one of my recent client meetings during a critical discussion nearing closure, a client received a call from home. He glanced at his phone and said I am sorry, I need to take this. My mother isn’t well. He stepped out of the meeting and was gone for several minutes. The discussion paused. The deal could wait.

What stood out was not the interruption but the instinct. What makes moments like these stand out is not their scale, but their clarity.

In the middle of deadlines, meetings and constant notifications, they reveal something simple that connection does not always require more time but conscious pause. A decision to step away, to listen fully, to not treat the moment as something that can be deferred. And perhaps that is where the difference lies not in how often we speak but in how quickly we are willing to stop and be present when it matters

What We Mistake for Staying Connected

What moments like these reveal is how easily connection gets reduced to habit. For many today, staying in touch has become something to manage-fitted between tasks, answered in a hurry, or postponed to a more convenient time. The call is made, the message is sent, and it feels like enough.

But connection was never meant to be efficient. It was meant to be attentive. And somewhere between staying in touch and being truly present, that difference is beginning to blur.

A Mother’s Day Reflection

The shift in how we communicate is easy to overlook. It doesn’t happen all at once, it happens in shorter calls, in distracted listening, in conversations we plan to have later. Until one day, we realise that while we were busy staying connected, we may not have been fully present.

Mother’s Day may be marked by calls, messages and small celebrations. But beyond these gestures, what often matters more is how present we are in those moments

This Mother’s Day, the change doesn’t need to be big-Just a few more minutes-A little more attention-One conversation that is not rushed. Because sometimes, that’s all it takes to turn a daily call into something that truly matters.

Celebrate your mothers not just today but in everyday moments that often go unnoticed, I would say whole heartedly.

Happy Mother’s Day.