Weak Rupee and Record Gold Prices: How NRIs Can Rebalance Their Investment Portfolio

Recent depreciation in the Indian rupee and record levels in the price of gold are making the NRIs give their investment portfolio a thorough look. Although the depreciation in the rupee may enhance the foreign currency values of their investments in India and the high gold prices may increase the value of their current holdings, these may end up resulting in an unintentional concentration in specific asset categories.

For NRIs, it becomes crucial to conduct the portfolio analysis now. The investors need to consider their holdings of Indian equities, fixed income, gold and real estate.

Why Rupee Depreciation Matters for NRI Investors

Currency appreciation is also another factor that NRIs should consider while investing in India. In case the value of the rupee decreases relative to a foreign currency such as the US dollar or the UAE dirham, the gains made through investments in India could favour NRIs when converted back into their respective foreign currency, depending on the prevailing remittance rate and other factors.



For instance, in case the investment in India yields gains in rupees but at the same time, the rupee decreases, the foreign currency result would differ from the gains made in rupees. Indian stocks and other assets, therefore, become relevant for NRIs who have a financial link with India.

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Gold at Record Highs: Review Rather Than Chase

The metal has proven to be a great way of hedging one’s portfolio and diversifying, especially when there are economic or currency crises. But when there are historic highs in price, then the current gold investment would be higher as a percentage of the total portfolio.

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The 5%-10% range has been often quoted for gold investment. For NRIs who have gone beyond this limit, they might want to evaluate their current holdings rather than keep on adding just because of the increasing prices. Those below this limit can build up their holdings slowly.

Gold ETFs can provide a relatively efficient way for NRIs to obtain gold exposure through an NRI demat account. They avoid issues associated with physical gold, such as making charges and storage. NRIs should also consider the applicable capital gains and tax implications before investing or selling.

NRIs who purchased Sovereign Gold Bonds while they were resident should separately review their existing holdings. The source findings indicate that NRIs cannot purchase new SGBs, while existing holdings may continue to be held subject to applicable rules.

Strengthen the Fixed Income Component

A portfolio rebalance does not necessarily mean moving more money into equities. Fixed income can provide stability alongside market linked investments.

The current regulatory environment also presents a time bound consideration for eligible NRIs. The findings highlight special RBI measures for FCNR(B) deposits and NRE term deposits, with the relevant window for fresh deposits running until 30 September 2026.

Eligible FCNR(B) deposits with three to five year maturities can offer foreign currency exposure with tax free interest in India and full repatriability. NRE term deposits with eligible tenures can similarly offer tax free interest in India and repatriability. Investors should check the latest eligibility, rates and funding requirements before committing funds.

A Practical Rebalancing Approach for NRIs

Rather than reacting to currency or gold price movements, NRIs can take a structured approach:

Assess the current portfolio: Calculate the proportion of global assets invested in Indian equities, debt, gold and real estate.

Review gold exposure: If gold has moved above the intended 5% to 10% allocation, consider whether new purchases should be paused or whether some exposure should be reduced.

Evaluate fixed income: Eligible investors can assess FCNR(B) and NRE term deposits before the applicable 30 September 2026 window closes.

Rebalance equities and debt: Compare the current allocation with the long term India exposure target and adjust gradually rather than reacting to short term market movements.

Consider repatriation and tax: Distinguish between fully repatriable assets and investments subject to applicable limits, while factoring in tax and TDS requirements.

Revisit Indian Equities and Other Assets

Equities can remain an important component of an NRI’s India allocation because they offer potential for long term capital growth and can benefit from the combination of business growth and currency movements.

An illustrative allocation within the India portfolio could comprise 55% to 65% equities, 15% to 20% fixed income, 5% to 10% gold and 5% to 10% alternatives or real assets. This is a framework rather than personalised investment advice, and the appropriate mix depends on an investor’s risk tolerance, time horizon and India related financial objectives.

Real estate can also form part of an India allocation, but NRIs should pay particular attention to repatriation restrictions and the source of funds used for purchases. These considerations can affect the practical liquidity of the investment.

Conclusion