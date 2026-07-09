West Bengal Set to Host a First-of-Its-Kind Summit Blending Sanskriti, Spirituality and Economy

Kolkata: The official Curtain Raiser and Press Conference ahead of the Maitri Cultural Economy Samiti (MCES) – West Bengal Summit, brought together eminent dignitaries who shared the vision, roadmap, and future direction for a culturally rooted and economically empowered West Bengal.

Addressing the gathering, Shri. (Prof.) Ashim Kumar Ghosh, Hon'ble Governor of Haryana and the Chief Guest for the Press Launch of MCES West Bengal Summit, appreciated the unique vision of the initiative and said, “This platform brings together academicians, scientists, industry leaders, poets, thinkers, and domain experts under one vision. Such a confluence of knowledge, culture, and collective wisdom is essential for building a strong Bharat rooted in its timeless civilization, values, and cultural heritage. I congratulate the founder Maitreya Dadashreeji, the organizers MaitriBodh Parivaar, and everyone associated with this remarkable initiative.”

The main summit, organized on 17th July at Kolkata is expected to witness the participation of distinguished dignitaries, policymakers, ministry representatives, industry stalwarts, academicians, cultural leaders and spiritual visionaries from across the country.

Speaking on the vision behind the initiative, Shri. Gopal Krishna Agarwal (National Spokesperson - Economic Affairs BJP and Patron of MCES) said, “The vision of the West Bengal Summit is to establish a meaningful economic connection with its cultural heritage by integrating it into public policy frameworks and governance models”

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Together, they will deliberate on strengthening West Bengal’s cultural economy and shaping a future where heritage and development move hand in hand.

Representing MaitriBodh Parivaar, Mitra Jeev, Direct Disciple of Maitreya Dadashreeji, emphasized that lasting national transformation begins with individual transformation. He shared, “True nation building begins with character building. At MaitriBodh Parivaar, we are creating an action-oriented movement that nurtures strong foundational values inspired by sanskriti and spirituality, empowering every citizen to become a force for national progress. From children and youth to corporates, grassroots communities, farmers, people in cities, MaitriBodh’s mission is to empower every individual.”

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