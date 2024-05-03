What Are Common Summer Skin Problems And How Can They Be Treated? | Image:Dr. Nivedita Dadu

India experiences a wide variety of weather during the summer months because of its enormous size and geographical features. Indian summers, particularly in Delhi, NCR and the surrounding areas, are notably hot and humid, resulting in oily skin, tanning, dark spots, and heavy sweating. These cause various skin concerns, including heat rash, acne flare-ups, sunburn, excessive oiliness, and dehydration. To resolve these skin issues, consulting a dermatologist is necessary. Consulting an expert skin specialist in Delhi can provide a customized treatment plan. Furthermore, adhering to a consistent skincare routine and seeking dermatologically approved skin care treatments can allow you to enjoy summer. The experts will help you prevent and manage summer skin issues.

This blog presents information gathered from the best skin specialists in Delhi and discusses a few common summer skin problems and how to treat them and prevent further damage. This will also discuss the advanced dermatological treatments available to treat summer skin problems.

Summer Skin Problems: Prevention & Treatment

1. Sunburn: Excessive exposure to UV radiation (ultraviolet) from the Sun leads to sunburn, which damages the outer skin layer and causes redness, peeling, and pain.

Prevention: Use broad-spectrum sunscreen (SPF 30 or greater), wear protective clothes, and seek shade.

Treatment: Use cool compresses, moisturize with aloe vera gel or soy, take anti-inflammatory medications, and drink plenty of water.

2. Heat Rash (Prickly Heat): It occurs when sweat gets stuck in sweat ducts, causing irritation and inflammation. It's frequent in hot, humid climates.

Prevention: Wear lightweight, breathable clothing and remain in cool, well-ventilated settings.

Treatment: Keep the affected area dry and cold, apply calamine lotion or dermatologist-suggested cream to alleviate itching, and avoid sweating.

3. Acne Flare-ups: Heat and humidity can increase oil production and block pores, causing acne breakouts.

Prevention: Preventive measures include cleansing your skin on a regular basis, using oil-free sunscreen and cosmetics, and avoiding touching the face.

Treatment: Use over-the-counter acne treatments containing benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid, and stick to a regular skincare regimen. Based on one's condition, skin specialists also suggest acne treatments like chemical peels, laser and light treatments, and many more.

4. Oily Skin: High temperatures can stimulate sebaceous glands to produce more oil, resulting in sticky skin and blocked pores.

Prevention: Use oil-free skincare products, cleanse your skin twice a day, and avoid using heavy moisturizers.

Treatment: Use oil-absorbing products like blotting sheets, incorporate clay masks into your skincare routine, and remain hydrated.

Understanding the causes of these summer skin disorders and taking preventive actions can help to reduce their occurrence. If these problems continue or worsen, see a dermatologist for personalized treatment and guidance.

Top Treatments By A Skin Specialist To Treat Summer Skin Problems

Skin specialists are the experts known for providing customized treatment plans to everyone. It depends on the specific concerns one is facing and is unique for one's skin type. Some top summer skin concern treatments are offered at the best skin clinic in Delhi. It involves:

Topical Medications: Dermatologists may prescribe topical medications to treat severe sunburns by reducing inflammation and pain.

Cooling Creams or Gels: To relieve sunburn, dermatologists recommend that patients apply soothing gels and creams with aloe vera and skin cooling natural ingredients.

Antihistamines: To treat itching and heat rash skin doctors may suggest oral antihistamines. These are used to treat allergic reactions and treat the symptoms caused by histamine.

Topical or Oral Medications: To manage severe acne flare-ups caused by hot weather, the expert skin specialist may suggest oral medications and cosmetic treatments. These include Vitamin A derivatives, antibiotics, contraceptive pills, and cosmetic treatments like chemical peels or laser lights.

Chemical Peel- Chemical peels are best to unclog pores and exfoliate the skin. This reduces oiliness and prevents acne flare-ups.

Microdermabrasion: This is effective in removing sun-damaged skin appearance and reduces oiliness. It works by eliminating the outer skin layers, thus removing dead skin cells.

Hydration Treatments: Skin specialists use hydration procedures like HA injections (hyaluronic acid injections) and moisturizing masks and medi facials to replenish the moisture lost due to dehydration. Hydrafacial treatment is also a promising treatment for skin hydration during summer.

Laser Therapy: Improved collagen is proportionate to enhanced skin texture and look. Many skin specialists, including the best skin doctor in Delhi, recommend laser therapy. This also helps treat persistent hyperpigmentation and acne scars.

Sweat Control Injections: To avoid heat rash and discomfort, the dermatologist may use specialized injections to lower sweating in regions prone to excessive sweating (hyperhidrosis).

How to keep skin healthy in summer?

Consulting a dermatologist for a customized treatment plan, depending on your specific concerns and skin types, is a must.

A dermatologist can perform a thorough analysis of the patient's skin health and provide a customized treatment plan to effectively manage and treat summer skin issues.