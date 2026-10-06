What Happens To Your Investment Goal When You Increase Your Monthly SIP By ₹1,000

Increasing SIP by ₹1,000 per month is often not a conscious decision. The sum comes to approximately the same as that of a lunch during weekends, which most people do not even miss. However, after 10 or 20 years, this small step can make your dream closer than expected.

Here are the numbers. We take a ₹5,000 monthly SIP, add ₹1,000 to it, and compare what you end up with and how soon you get there.

The Starting Point: a ₹5,000 SIP

Take an investor who puts ₹5,000 into an equity mutual fund every month. Assume the fund grows at 12% a year, compounded monthly. This is an assumption for illustration, not a promise. Equity returns move up and down, and your own experience will differ.

After 15 years, the investor has put in ₹9 lakh. Using a SIP calculator, the investment is estimated to grow to about ₹25.23 lakh.

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Adding ₹1,000: the Comparison

Keep the same fund, the same 12% and the same dates. Only the instalment moves, from ₹5,000 to ₹6,000.

Period ₹5,000 SIP ₹6,000 SIP Gap 10 years ₹11.62 lakh ₹13.94 lakh ₹2.32 lakh 15 years ₹25.23 lakh ₹30.27 lakh ₹5.05 lakh 20 years ₹49.96 lakh ₹59.95 lakh ₹9.99 lakh

Look at the 15-year row. You put in ₹1.8 lakh more, which is ₹1,000 across 180 months. Your corpus ends up ₹5.05 lakh higher. About ₹3.25 lakh of that gap is growth on the extra instalments, not money you paid in.

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The 20-year row shows the same pattern at a larger scale. You invest ₹2.4 lakh extra and the gap is close to ₹10 lakh. The longer you stay invested, the wider the gap gets, because every extra instalment has more time to compound.

What if Returns are Lower?

Markets do not deliver 12% on schedule. Take the same 15-year example at a lower rate. At 10% a year, the ₹5,000 SIP grows to about ₹20.90 lakh and the ₹6,000 SIP to about ₹25.08 lakh. At 8%, the figures are about ₹17.42 lakh and ₹20.90 lakh.

The gap shrinks to ₹4.18 lakh at 10% and ₹3.48 lakh at 8%. It is smaller, yet it still comes to roughly double the ₹1.8 lakh you added, or more. Returns will vary, but the extra instalment keeps its place in the result.

What It Does to Your Goal Date

Many investors work backwards from a target. Say you want ₹1 crore. At 12% a year, a ₹5,000 SIP reaches that figure in about 25 and a half years. A ₹6,000 SIP gets there in about 24 years.

That is roughly 18 months sooner, with the target unchanged and only ₹1,000 a month added.

Why the Timing of the Extra ₹1,000 Matters

An extra ₹1,000 added in year one has 20 years to grow. The same ₹1,000 added in year 10 has only 10. The earlier amount does far more work, which is why a small increase made early often counts for more than a bigger one made late.

Making the Extra ₹1,000 Realistic

A higher SIP only works if you can keep it going. Three habits make that easier:

Link the increase to your pay. When your salary rises, raise the SIP in the same month, before the extra money finds another home.

Build a cushion first. Keep three to six months of expenses in an emergency fund. A SIP you have to stop is worth less than a smaller one that keeps running.

Review once a year. Many fund houses and platforms offer a step-up option that raises the instalment on a fixed date. Check whether yours does.

Do you Need a Demat Account for This?

For a regular mutual fund SIP, no. Your units can sit in a folio with the fund house.

A demat account becomes relevant when you want to hold shares, ETFs, or bonds next to your funds. If that is your plan, you can open a demat account before you start building the rest of your portfolio.

Conclusion

A step up of ₹1,000 doesn't seem much on a monthly statement. As per the above example, it amounts to almost ₹5 lakh in 15 years and nearly ₹10 lakh in 20 years. It can also help achieve a target of ₹1 crore in around 18 months.

One can check the impact for oneself using the SIP calculator offered by 5paisa for their amount, period and rate of return. Additionally, one can have the option of holding shares or ETFs along with their SIP by opening a demat account at 5paisa.