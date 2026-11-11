What Ibrahim Ali Khan Wore For Bharat Reshma At Bombay Times Fashion Week

Actor Ibrahim Ali Khan turned showstopper for Bharat Reshma in a pearl-white Bhagalpuri silk Indo on the opening day of Bombay Times Fashion Week in October 2026. The show was held at the Grand Hyatt, Mumbai, on 30 October.

Bharat Reshma, one of India’s top menswear designers, is a couture house founded by Bharat and Reshma Grover in 1991. Its new collection, TVARA 2027, brings a fresh take on luxury wedding wear for men.

So what did Ibrahim wear? A pearl-white Bhagalpuri silk indo, cut as a front-open jacket, with intricate resham and light golden zardozi hand embroidery in gold floral patterns.

The borders are finely detailed, and statement shoulder jewellery sits on both sides. Together they give the jacket a distinctive silhouette and a regal couture look. It took 280 hours of handwork.

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“A little royal, a little rebellious,” said Bharat and Reshma Grover. “We wanted traditional royalty with a modern twist. Gold, grandeur and a unique style of jewellery.”

The rest of TVARA 2027 followed the same mix of old and new. Traditional Indian craft meets a modern cut, aimed at grooms who want to look like themselves.

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Tuxedos came sharply tailored and the designer sherwanis were rich in handwork. Unconventional kurta silhouettes and experimental designs pushed the idea of occasion wear further.

Behind it all is the label’s belief in personalised luxury. For Bharat Reshma, clothes should show a man’s personality, confidence and individuality, and TVARA 2027 keeps heritage at its core while dressing for today.

Neil Nitin Mukesh, Maniesh Paul and director Siddharth P Malhotra were among the guests, as were a number of celebrities, influencers and industry names.

With Ibrahim closing the opening day, the show marked a high point for the 35-year-old label.

“We didn’t just showcase the outfits today. We showcased the future,” said the founders.

Grooms looking for a statement look can find TVARA 2027 at bharatreshma.com and at Bharat Reshma stores.

Pratik Grover

+91 99999 34522

Website: www.bharatreshma.com

www.global.bharatreshma.com