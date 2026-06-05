What Is A Kundli? A Beginner's Guide To Your Birth Chart

We have all heard the word Kundli at some point in our lives. It often takes centre stage during marriage discussions or horoscope consultations. Today, with digital astrology platforms, Kundali online services make it effortless to generate and understand your birth charts with expert guidance.

But what is a Kundli? Also known as a birth chart or horoscope chart, it is like a detailed map of planetary positions at the exact time, date and place of your birth. In Vedic astrology, a Kundli helps understand your personality, career, relationships, and other important events in your life.

What Is A Kundli?

To put it simply, a Kundli is a symbolic map of the sky at the exact moment you were born. It shows the positions of the Navagrahas or the nine planets based on the time, place, and date of your birth.

A kundli looks like a circular or box-like chart where the planetary placements in 12 houses and 12 zodiac signs are shown. Each house represents a different area of your life, such as career, marriage, health, and more.

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Astrologers study Kundli to get an insight into your personality, strengths, challenges, and major life events. It is also an excellent tool for marriage matching as it checks for the compatibility necessary for a happy marriage.

How Is Kundli Created In Astrology?

To create a Kundli, astrologers first make a note of the exact date, time, and place of your birth, and calculate the positions of the Navagraha using astronomical data. When we say Navagraha, it consists of Sun, Moon, Mars, Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Rahu, and Ketu.

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Next comes the preparation of the chart. It begins with Lagna, which is the zodiac sign ascending on the eastern horizon at the precise time of your birth. It is basically the starting point of a Kundli. For example, if Gemini were rising at that moment, your Lagna would be Gemini.

Based on this, they divide the celestial sphere into 12 sections known as the houses, where each represents a different area of your life. Once that's done, they place the planets into the houses based on their exact zodiac positions at the time of birth.

Astrologers also consider Nakshatras or lunar constellations. There are 27 divisions of the celestial sphere based on the Moon's position during your birth. And you have yogas, which are special planetary combinations that represent strengths.

Once everything is arranged, your Kundli becomes a complete personal cosmic map. Nevertheless, whether it's offline or Kundali online, creating a birth chart requires the right expertise.

How To Read a Kundli?

To keep it simple, always begin by identifying the Lagna because, as the starting point, it decides the overall tone of your personality and life direction. If your ascendant is Gemini, you may come across as curious, intellectual, and a social butterfly.

Next, look at the Sun, Moon, and the Rising. The Sun tells you about your core identity. The Moon points towards your emotional nature, and the Rising shows how others may perceive you.

Then, analyse the planets and the houses they are placed in because each planet has its own energy and can influence that area of your life. For instance, Mercury is associated with communication, and if placed in the house representing career, it may indicate that communication skills are your strength in your professional life.

Finally, for yogas, notice if any strong planetary combinations are formed. They can offer insights on strengths and potentials. However, if you find it difficult to interpret your Kundli, you can opt for a free talk to astrologer on trusted platforms.

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