What is Average Monthly Balance?

Managing a savings account involves more than deposits and withdrawals. Most banks also require customers to keep a minimum Average Monthly Balance (AMB). Meeting this requirement helps avoid penalty charges and allows you to continue accessing the available banking services. Knowing how it is calculated can make it easier to plan your finances and stay complaint with your bank’s requirements.



Average Monthly Balance Meaning

Average Monthly Balance (AMB) is the minimum amount you are expected to keep in your savings account during a calendar month. It is calculated by adding each day's closing figure and dividing the total by the number of days in that period. Financial institutions use this criterion to determine whether the prescribed threshold has been met. Staying above the limit helps avoid non-maintenance charges and ensures uninterrupted access to available banking services.

How is it Calculated?

Use the following steps to calculate your AMB:

Step 1: Note the Daily Closing Figure: Check your bank statement for the closing balance at the end of each day during the month.

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Step 2: Sum the totals: Add all your daily remaining funds together.

Step 3: Divide by the number of days: Divide the total by the number of days in the month (28, 30, or 31)

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Formula: AMB = Total of daily closing balance/ Number of Days in the Month

What Happens If the Minimum Amount Funds is Not Maintained?

If you do not maintain the prescribed AMB, your bank may levy a non – maintenance charge. The consequences can vary depending on the type of savings account.

30 – day notice: Before applying a charge, banks must notify you and provide 30 days to restore the required minimum.

Proportional charges: The fee is based on the extent of the shortfall rather than a fixed amount.

No negative balance: As per RBI guidelines, these charges cannot reduce your savings account balance below zero.

Limited services: Some premium benefits, such as free ATM transactions, may be withdrawn until the minimum requirement is met.

What Affects the Minimum Requirement?

The minimum amount you need to maintain depends on several factors. These determine the threshold applicable to your account.

Type of Account – Banks have specific rules for maintaining the average, and these are often linked to services, benefits, and savings account interest rate . Bank Policies – Every financial institution sets its own requirement structure. The rules can vary across banks, some follow tiered banking segments (basic, premium, priority). Policies may change based on banking services offered. Customer Segment – The minimum may vary by customer profile, salary accounts often have low or zero minimums. Business variants may have higher requirements. Senior citizen accounts may get relaxed requirements. Location of the Branch - Urban branches usually have higher thresholds. Rural or semi-urban branches may have lower minimums. Some regulated accounts may have no requirement. Account Benefits and Services – Premium offerings generally require higher minimum deposits for privileges and services.

Ways to Meet the Minimum Requirement

A few simple habits can help you stay above the specified threshold and avoid unnecessary charges.

Set up automatic transfers: Schedule a recurring transfer from another bank soon after your salary is credited. Using a secondary savings account with

Monitor your funds regularly: Use mobile banking apps or internet banking to track your deposit requirement in real time. Most banks also provide SMS or push notifications for low fund alerts. This helps you take quick action if your amount is close to the required AMB.

Make use of additional income: Credit tax refunds, bonuses, subsidies, or cash gifts whenever possible. This increases the amount available and may also improve the interest you earn.

Plan deposits wisely: Since AMB is based on daily closing balances, you do not need to keep the same amount every day. For example, if the prescribed minimum is INR 5,000, maintaining INR 1,55,000 for one day in a 31-day month provides the same average as keeping INR 5,000 throughout the month.

Conclusion