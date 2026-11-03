What Should A Loan Guarantor Do About Their Own Cover?

Imagine a close friend calls on a Sunday, wanting you as the guarantor on their ₹50 lakh home loan. You hesitate for maybe two seconds and say yes, since they'd do it for you too. A week later, the bank's forms land on your desk, thick enough to need a stapler.

Nobody has mentioned what happens to that guarantee if something happens to you. That part decides what you should do about your own insurance, so it's worth getting through first.

What You Are Actually Signing For

The page with your name on it makes you the backup. If the borrower stops paying and the bank can't recover the money, it can go after you instead. Under Section 128 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872, a guarantor's liability is generally the same as the borrower's, unless the contract says otherwise.

That can mean the whole outstanding amount, not a polite share of it. Three things deserve a pen mark in those forms: the amount, the duration, and when exactly the bank can call on you.

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How Big Is The Exposure In Real Money?

Run ₹50 lakh at 8.5% over 20 years through any EMI calculator. The rate is only an assumption here, so the real one from the sanction letter should replace it. The EMI lands near ₹43,400. Now compare it with your own pay.

If you earn ₹18 lakh a year, that's ₹1.5 lakh a month, and the EMI would take about 29% of it before you've paid your own rent, your own loans or the groceries. In the early years, most of the ₹50 lakh is still owed. That full figure is the one to plan around.

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What Happens To The Guarantee If You Die?

A few months after a loss, the house is quiet, and an envelope from the bank is sitting among the condolence cards. A guarantee doesn't automatically disappear because you did.

Whether the lender can look to your estate depends on the agreement and the facts, so put that question to the lender and a lawyer before signing. Insurance won't settle the legal side. What it does is put cash in your family's hands, so nobody has to sell a flat or break deposits in a hurry.

Adding Cover On Top Of What You Have

Say your current policy is ₹1 crore, sized for your family's own needs, like school fees, a home loan and a spouse's retirement. The guarantee is a separate sort of claim, and the same ₹1 crore doesn't stretch to cover it.

Stacking the guaranteed amount on top works well while the loan runs, which makes ₹1.5 crore in all. Later on, once the balance has fallen, that extra layer can be trimmed. Keeping it separate means your family's share stays untouched by someone else's debt.

How Long Should The Extra Cover Run?

Over twenty years, a lot can change, so the extra layer should last until the loan is cleared or the lender lets you off the guarantee, whichever comes first. A few lenders may agree to release a guarantor after years of on-time payments, though that's worth checking. If not, the term should match the loan's.

What Would The Extra Cover Cost?

For a healthy, salaried non-smoker with plain cover till 60 and no riders, ₹1 crore typically costs ₹1,195 to ₹1,666 a month at 40. Split the difference, and you get about ₹1,430. For ₹50 lakh, that works out to roughly ₹715 a month, so ₹8,580 a year. Over 20 years, it comes to about ₹1.72 lakh. That's a scaled ballpark, not a quote. The exposure it protects against is ₹50 lakh.

Curious what it would come to for your own age and health? Take a minute and try it.

Your final number will move with your habits and medical history.

Will A Guarantee Affect Your Own Loans?

A year on, you apply for a car loan. The lender asks about your existing commitments, and you mention the guarantee. Some lenders may weigh it when they assess you, and a missed payment by the borrower could show up in ways you'd rather not discover later.

Your own lender can say how it treats a guarantee, and the borrower's lender can say how a default would be reported.

Should The Borrower Carry Cover Too?

Ideally, yes, and it's the part most friends forget to bring up. When the borrower's own cover matches the loan, the bank gets repaid if they die, and the call to you never comes. Ask them to buy a plan for the loan amount, with a term that matches the loan. Around age 30, ₹50 lakh typically costs roughly ₹345 to ₹480 a month on the same basis.

Ask to see proof once a year that it's still active, because a lapsed plan protects nobody. Quotes from two or three insurers are easier to compare when the cover and term are identical. What counts as the best term life insurance depends on your amount, your term and your health, and the cheapest line on the screen isn't always it.

Who Should Think Twice Before Signing

Hold off if you couldn't carry the EMI from savings for a few months. Do the same if you're the only earner, your children are small, and you have no cover of your own. Hold off if the borrower won't share loan statements or won't buy a plan. And if you already know you'd resent the phone call. Friendship doesn't change the arithmetic.

A Short List To Finish Before You Sign

A sticky note with the guaranteed amount, kept where you'll see it, helps. The lender should be asked, in plain words, what happens to your estate. Every policy you hold today goes on one list. The guaranteed amount gets added on top for the length of the loan.