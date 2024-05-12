Advertisement

If you are active on social media, you must have come across the Vision 11 ad starring Chennai Super Kings players Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane trying to explain the significance of number ‘7’ to the team’s newly crowned captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad.

But how did this magic happen?

Of course, there’s not an abracadabra spell behind this; instead, a meme marketing agency from Indore, Creativefuel.



As the name suggests, Creativefuel not only understands memes but also knows what will work best for the brand. This wasn't the first time they've created headlines with their work. After working in the industry for quite some time now, Creativefuel is changing how advertising works.

Why Did They Choose A Meme Over Anything For An Ad?

Watching the audience's reaction was overwhelming, but it also proved that we live in a world that revolves around memes. The best way to reach and engage with people is through trends. Creativefuel, as a company, not only understands this but also demonstrates how proficient they are in this aspect.

'Thala For A Reason' trend once again, and this time, so did Creativefuel!

Vision11’s new ‘Thala For A Reason’ ad is the latest addition to the list of iconic advertisements that went viral, and it’s proven meme culture’s effectiveness.

The Creativefuel team understands meme culture at its best and served as the visionaries behind this iconic ad for Vision11.

The ad was inspired by a trending meme about a legendary cricketer.

Countless people and brands have taken part in this trend, but none quite nailed it as perfectly as Creativefuel and Vision11 did with their newest ad.

Why Choose the ‘Thala For A Reason’ Trend?

The responses were outstanding for Vision11’s ad!

The ad was a hilarious and entertaining take on the trend and featured cricketers from Vision11’s fantasy partner, the Chennai Super Kings. In it, Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane try to explain the significance of number ‘7’ to the team’s newly crowned captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad.



Due to the comedic nature of the ad, it went viral on social platforms X (Twitter) and Instagram, grabbing the attention of over 10 million views. The video was also organically picked up and shared by many meme pages and creators, and the comments section for every post was full of Thala memes.



The ad showed the effectiveness of memes, the benefits of capitalising on trends, and the power of Thala!