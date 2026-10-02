'When Maharashtra Wins, India Wins': Pranav Adani At 'Invest Maharashtra' Launch In Mumbai

"Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Devendra Fadnavis ji,

Hon’ble Deputy Chief Ministers Smt. Sunetra Ajit Pawar ji,

Distinguished members of the State Cabinet, respected government officials, industry leaders, and esteemed guests,

Namaskar and good evening.

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It is an immense privilege to be with all of you and participate in the launch of “Invest Maharashtra.”

Today marks an institutional milestone in the state’s path-breaking economic journey under the visionary leadership of Shri Fadnavis ji. I see this nodal investment promotion body as an engine designed to propel the vision of Viksit Maharashtra into actionable reality.

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As India accelerates on its journey to becoming the world’s third-largest economy, Maharashtra is not merely participating in that growth story. It is financing it, building it and redefining it.

If India is the rocket, Maharashtra is the launchpad.

And if Maharashtra is the launchpad, then Mumbai – Aamchi Mumbai – is its financial fuel! It is where the money moves.

For what Maharashtra and Mumbai have achieved, and are still achieving, the political leadership, the ministers, the administrators and the officials deserve a tremendous amount of praise – for not just the vision but the tireless execution that provides tremendous ease of doing business.

I heartily commend the state government for its people-first approach, ensuring dignity, inclusivity and well-being for millions.

In you, Shri Devendra Fadnavis ji, Maharashtra has found an architect of modern infrastructure who has systematically redefined what execution at scale means. Through your War Room model and pioneering Ease of Doing Business reforms, you are ensuring that global capital translates into concrete, steel and employment.

Smt. Sunetra Pawar ji, in you, Maharashtra has a visionary leader – who has spent decades championing grassroots environmental conservation and rural empowerment. Your leadership as the first woman Deputy Chief Minister brings a powerful, compassionate perspective to the state's development.

Friends, the drive of this government resonates deeply with me.

At the Adani Group, our commitment to this state is foundational to our core philosophy of nation-building.

Our partnership with Maharashtra state spans decades, but our recent commitments reflect a quantum leap in nature, scale and conviction – at a time when the state aims to be a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2030, with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region playing a central role.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos and through state partnerships, the Adani Group has committed to an investment blueprint exceeding six lakh crore rupees across critical and upcoming sectors like energy, aviation and aero-districts, urban regeneration, data centres and coal gasification. Projects worth 2.6 lakh crore rupees are already completed or under execution.

Let me share a few examples of projects that we are excited about.

Mumbai is India’s gateway to the skies. We have had the privilege of managing and transforming the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), continuously enhancing passenger experience and operational excellence.

Alongside it, we are delivering the greenfield Navi Mumbai International Airport — a transformative infrastructure asset designed to anchor the Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s growth – and eventually handle over 90 million passengers annually. Surrounding these twin aviation gateways, we are developing integrated airport business and hospitality districts that will redefine urban mobility and commerce.

Through Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML), we power more than 3 million homes and establishments across Mumbai. The metropolis today leads major global financial capitals in clean energy adoption, with over 60% of our power supply sourced from renewables.

And to insulate Mumbai’s financial core from outages, our 1,000 MW High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) transmission link brings resilient, clean green power directly into the city.

Complementing this are our pumped-storage hydro initiatives across the state to guarantee 24x7 green baseload power.

Infrastructure must always have a human heart. Through the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, we have undertaken one of the most ambitious and compassionate urban transformation initiatives in modern history.

Our approach is people-first: ensuring dignity, creating modern housing before relocation, formalising and safeguarding thousands of micro-enterprises and transforming Asia's largest informal settlement into a vibrant, integrated economic hub without displacing the community's soul.

This is our contribution towards Mumbai 3.0 — not just a larger Mumbai, but a better-connected, more balanced and more inclusive metropolitan region.

Friends, Maharashtra represents one of our country’s most remarkable economic powerhouses. When global and domestic enterprises look at this state, they see governance, connectivity, execution capability and boundless human potential. Today, Maharashtra delivers on all four.

With the launch of “Invest Maharashtra”, the state is establishing a robust mechanism to convert investor intent into relentless on-ground execution.

On behalf of the Adani Group, I reaffirm our unwavering commitment to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Government of Maharashtra and its hard-working people. We are proud to help build the twin engines of Maharashtra's future: industrial supremacy on one hand and dignity for every citizen on the other.

Because when Maharashtra wins, India wins.

Thank you.

Jai Hind.