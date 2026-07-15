Who Is Ankiti Bose? From Zilingo Unicorn to Frontier-Tech Investor

Ask “who is Ankiti Bose?” and most people reach for one word: Zilingo. The Indian entrepreneur, investor and former McKinsey consultant became famous in her mid-twenties as the co-founder of one of Southeast Asia’s most-watched technology companies. But the one-line version sells the story short. Bose is a systems builder who is now pointing that instinct at a much bigger target: artificial intelligence, healthcare, biosciences, longevity, energy and frontier capital, through her platform Terra Invest.

The fast version of her résumé

Bose moved early and across borders. She started at McKinsey, spent time in venture capital, then jumped into building. At Zilingo, she helped create a company that, at its peak, was widely described as nearing unicorn status and pulled in serious global investor attention. By her late twenties, she had landed on the recognition lists that usually come decades later: Forbes, Fortune and Bloomberg. Few Indian women founders have run across such a wide stretch of technology, capital, policy and consumer markets so quickly.

She was never just an e-commerce founder

Here is the part that gets lost. Zilingo was not really a shopping app. It was an attempt to build digital infrastructure for fashion and commerce across emerging Asia, wiring together small merchants, brands, manufacturers, factories, suppliers and consumers in markets that were largely offline and hard to scale.

That put Bose at the intersection of online retail, B2B commerce, merchant enablement, supply-chain technology, factory digitisation and global trade. The company tried to help merchants sell online, enable sourcing, support manufacturers, add intelligence to cataloguing, and build tools for a fragmented ecosystem that modern software had skipped.

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Ahead of the curve on discovery commerce

Long before “AI shopping” and “visual commerce” became pitch-deck staples, the smartest e-commerce companies were already experimenting with the future of online discovery: image search, similar-products shopping, catalogue intelligence, recommendation engines, personalisation and merchant dashboards. Bose belonged to the cohort of founders who understood that the next phase of e-commerce would be won on discovery, data, search, personalisation and supply-chain efficiency, not just discounts and delivery speed.

Zilingo’s other half was industrial: factory floors, vendor networks, sourcing systems, small manufacturers, working capital and B2B trade. Unglamorous, essential, and exactly the kind of fragmented system Bose likes to rebuild with technology and capital. That instinct has followed her into the next chapter.

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Terra Invest, and the move up the stack

Today Bose is building through Terra Invest, a global investment and operating platform with a footprint across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Miami, London, India and the wider Middle East. Its focus sits where capital, policy, regulation and technology have to move together: artificial intelligence, healthcare, biosciences, life sciences, longevity, renewable energy, fintech infrastructure and frontier capital.

It is a clear step up in difficulty. Her first act was consumer technology, e-commerce and supply-chain software. Her current one is deeper and more institutional: AI, healthcare, biosciences, longevity and energy. That is not a retreat from technology. It is a move toward more consequential technology, the kind where data, diagnostics, science, energy systems, capital and public policy all collide into one future economy.

Why the Middle East matters

The Gulf is central to the thesis. Dubai and Abu Dhabi are turning into global hubs for AI, healthcare innovation, medical tourism, energy transition, capital formation and frontier investment, with the speed, ambition and policy support that make them magnets for builders. Bose’s spread across the Middle East, Miami, London and India mirrors where capital itself is going. The next generation of founders and investors is building along corridors: India to the Gulf, the Gulf to Europe, Miami to the Middle East, London to Abu Dhabi. Her career has always been cross-border, and this chapter is no different.

The part that makes the story stick

What makes Bose compelling is not only what she has built, but what she has come through. Her public journey has included extraordinary highs and intense scrutiny, the kind few founders, and fewer women founders, have faced so openly. Her answer was not to vanish. It was to fight for her reputation, rebuild, keep investing and move into harder arenas.

She is no longer only a celebrated founder. She is a founder who has had to rebuild under pressure, who has moved from commerce to capital, from marketplaces to institutional platforms, from e-commerce to AI, from supply chains to biosciences.

A career built on the same instinct

The throughline is a willingness to enter fragmented, complex markets before they are obvious. At Zilingo, that meant seeing Asian fashion as a supply-chain and infrastructure problem, not just a retail one. At Terra Invest, it means seeing AI, healthcare, biosciences, longevity and energy not as separate sectors but as one connected future economy. The ability to think across systems is what separates operators from category builders.

The right to a second act

Her story also lands hard for Indian women entrepreneurs. In fast-moving markets, women founders tend to be celebrated quickly and judged permanently. Men are allowed to fail, pivot, raise again and return as symbols of resilience. Women, especially young and ambitious ones, are often expected to be flawless or disappear.

Bose did not disappear. She kept building, kept investing and moved into bigger, more technical arenas. That is why the story resonates beyond business. It is about second acts, and about the right of women founders to be ambitious, visible, imperfect and powerful.

So, who is Ankiti Bose?