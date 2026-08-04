Who Is Oleg Boiko? Founder of Finstar Financial Group

As a businessman and investor, Oleg Boiko has interests across a wide range of industries, including fintech and financial services.

In business, Oleg Boiko combines scientific and technical expertise with a global vision of markets to identify effective and forward-looking solutions.

He advocates for greater corporate social responsibility, actively supports Paralympic sports, and is involved in philanthropic initiatives.

Oleg Boiko is an international businessman with more than 40 years of entrepreneurial and investment experience. His principal business asset is Finstar Financial Group, an international group of companies he founded in 1996.

Today, Finstar operates across multiple regions worldwide and manages assets with an estimated value of approximately $2 billion.

As his business expanded, Oleg Boiko broadened his professional focus into new sectors where he was able to apply both his entrepreneurial experience and strategic vision. In recent years, his primary focus has been on fintech and financial services.

Early Business Career

Oleg Boiko was born on 28 September 1964. His father worked in the aircraft industry, while his mother pursued a career in scientific research. He attended a secondary school specialising in mathematics and physics before studying Radio Electronics at university. He subsequently completed an MBA programme delivered in collaboration with London Metropolitan University.

Advertisement

Boiko began his entrepreneurial career in 1988, initially trading computer equipment.

In 1996, he founded Finstar Financial Group, which remains his flagship investment group of companies. Three years later, in 1999, he invested in EvrazHolding. In 2004, Boiko sold his stake for $600 million, completing his exit from the real economy.

Advertisement

New Business Directions

Oleg Boiko became interested in the entertainment industry as early as 2002, and the sale of previous investments enabled him to expand into this sector.

In 2007, he acquired a 75% stake in the cosmetics retailer Rive Gauche. The company's owners later stated that Boiko had made the most attractive acquisition offer. Several years later, he sold his controlling stake, successfully realizing a profit on the investment. In 2025, Boiko made a full exit from the company.

At the age of 40, Oleg Boiko entered the Forbes ranking of the richest businessmen for the first time.

In the early 2010s, Boiko began shifting his investment focus towards digital financial services and financial technology. A key step was his investment in 4finance, which grew into one of Europe’s largest digital consumer lending groups. Later he sold the company. In February 2026, 4finance sold TBI Bank to global private equity firm Advent International under an agreement announced in April 2025.

Oleg Boiko currently has no business assets in Russia.

A Customer-Centric Approach

Oleg Boiko does not share the view held by some business leaders that corporate culture should take precedence over customer experience. In his opinion, service should always come first.

Although he strongly supports innovation, Boiko believes companies must maintain a balance when introducing new technologies so that customers do not perceive technological change as something being imposed upon them.

When operating internationally, he argues, businesses must immerse themselves in the local language and cultural environment. According to Boiko, successful international expansion requires professionals who are closely connected to the culture and geography of the markets in which they work.

Beyond Business

Despite his extensive business commitments, Oleg Boiko's interests extend well beyond entrepreneurship. He actively supports a number of socially significant initiatives and is involved in charitable activities.

One of his long-standing priorities is the development of Paralympic sport and promoting equal opportunities for athletes with disabilities.

In 2015, Boiko joined the Development Committee of the International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation (IWAS), reflecting international recognition of his contribution to the advancement of Paralympic sport.

Since 2025, Oleg Boiko’s charity foundation has been an official partner of the Paralympic Committee of Serbia.

Oleg Boiko Today

Today, Oleg Boiko continues to lead a diverse portfolio of international business projects. Under his leadership, Finstar Financial Group operates in more than 20 countries in financial technology sector.

Alongside his commercial activities, Boiko continues to support social initiatives and advocates for a stronger social role for business.