Why 45% of Leadership Hires Fail: HR Veteran Behind Colgate-Palmolive, Medanta Partners With Spexalink

Ninety percent of India's listed companies are family-owned or family-controlled, and more than half are now in their second generation. Across that landscape, a specific pattern repeats: a promoter-led business decides to professionalize, brings in a senior executive from a multinational to signal maturity, and within two years the two sides part. The executive arrived expecting operating authority. The family expected an executor of its vision. Spexalink's analysis of 2024 to 2026 placement data finds that nearly 40 percent of senior executive hires in India come apart inside eighteen months, and that inside promoter-led businesses the rate climbs to 45 to 50 percent.

Spexalink , the executive transition firm headquartered in Mumbai with global operations, today announced a partnership with Manoj Gupta , who led human resources at Medanta as Senior Vice President and Head of Human Resources and is a Certified Independent Director, and who joins the firm's bench of veteran operators. Gupta spent three decades building leadership teams across India and international markets, including fourteen years at Colgate-Palmolive, where he established and scaled the company's Global Shared Services organization and led its largest HR transformation across Asia Pacific, and the top human resources seat at Medanta, which he held through rapid expansion, the pandemic, and the company's IPO.

The partnership addresses a gap that widens as India's corporate landscape institutionalizes. When a founder-led or promoter-led company takes institutional capital, prepares for a listing, or brings in professional management, the senior leaders stepping into those seats face a window with no precedent inside the organization: the governance is new, the reporting lines are new, and the expectations of the promoter and the expectations of the executive are rarely written down. Research from McKinsey & Company and Heidrick & Struggles puts the global rate of senior transitions that come apart within eighteen months at 40 to 50 percent. In India's promoter-led businesses, the structure makes the window harder still.

“I have been on both sides of that table, with promoters shaping the direction of the business, and alongside senior executives navigating what that means for their role,” said Manoj Gupta. “In my experience, the leader is rarely the problem. More often, the challenge is that expectations were never clearly articulated: what the promoter means by autonomy, what the board expects in terms of governance, how decisions are really made, and what success in the first year actually looks like. At Spexalink, I can bring the perspective of someone who has lived through these transitions and help leaders, promoters and boards navigate that critical window with greater clarity and alignment.”

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Gupta's experience spans the seats where those decisions get made. At Medanta, alongside leading human resources, he took operational responsibility for a 150-bed hospital, running it through a period of improved efficiency, patient experience, and revenue growth. At Colgate-Palmolive, he designed and led an Asia Pacific Leadership Development Programme that developed more than a hundred high-potential leaders, many of whom went on to senior business and functional roles across international markets. His work today, as a fractional CHRO and advisor to boards, founders, and CEOs, spans SaaS, aviation, healthcare, and financial services.

“Most of the support offered to leaders in India's professionalizing companies comes from people who have studied the promoter-executive dynamic from outside,” said Ajay Tambe , founder of Spexalink. “Manoj has run the people function inside it, through an IPO, at scale. When a newly placed CXO sits across from someone who has held that exact seat under that exact ownership, the conversation starts somewhere completely different. He is also our first bench operator based in Mumbai, which matters to a firm headquartered here.”

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Through Spexalink, Gupta will work with senior leaders stepping into seats inside India's professionalizing companies, and with the boards, founders, and search firms who place them. Engagements begin with sessions that cost nothing, so the fit is judged on results before any commitment exists, and are conducted confidentially.

About Manoj Gupta

Manoj Gupta is a senior HR and business leader with more than three decades of experience partnering with boards, promoters, founders and CEOs through periods of growth, professionalization, transformation, M&A, restructuring and IPOs. He most recently led Human Resources at Medanta as Senior Vice President and Head of Human Resources, where he steered the people function through rapid expansion and the company's IPO, while also taking operational responsibility for a 150-bed hospital.

Earlier, during 14 years with Colgate-Palmolive, Gupta established and scaled the company's Global Shared Services organization and led its largest HR transformation across Asia Pacific. His international experience spans Asia Pacific, Eurasia, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas, across healthcare, FMCG, manufacturing, aviation, technology and global shared services. He also designed and led an Asia Pacific leadership development programme that developed more than 100 high-potential leaders, many of whom went on to senior business and functional roles across international markets.

A Certified Independent Director accredited by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs, Gupta today serves as a fractional CHRO and advisor to boards, founders and CEOs. Based in Mumbai, he brings an operator's perspective to leadership, organizational transformation and the complex transition from promoter-led businesses to professionally managed organizations.

About Spexalink