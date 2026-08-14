Why a Honda Bike is a Go-to Choice in the Commuter Bike Category

Honda offers commuter motorcycles for different types of Indian riders, from entry-level city users to buyers who want more performance and comfort. Its current commuter-oriented range includes models such as the Shine 100, Shine 100 DX, Livo, Shine 125, Honda SP 125, Honda Unicorn, and SP160. This gives you options across different engine capacities, feature levels, and everyday riding needs.

For many buyers, a commuter bike is an everyday necessity. It may handle office travel, college runs, errands, and occasional highway journeys. This means the right motorcycle should balance comfort, performance, fuel use, maintenance, and purchase cost. If paying the complete on-road amount upfront affects your savings, a two-wheeler loan can help divide the purchase into planned monthly instalments.

Why do Honda Commuter Bikes Appeal to Everyday Riders?

Honda’s commuter range covers buyers with different budgets and riding requirements.

The Shine 100 and Shine 100 DX focus on straightforward daily mobility. The Livo adds a more premium feel while remaining suited to regular city travel. The Shine 125 and Honda SP 125 move into the 125cc category, giving riders more flexibility and performance.

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For buyers who regularly cover longer distances or want a larger engine, Honda offers options such as the Unicorn and SP160.

Here is a simple way to understand the range:

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Honda model Engine category Best suited for Main appeal Shine 100 100cc Basic daily commuting Simple everyday mobility Shine 100 DX 100cc Daily riders wanting added features Practicality with more equipment Livo 110cc Regular city commuting Comfortable everyday use Shine 125 125cc Balanced city travel Practical 125cc performance Honda SP 125 125cc Feature-focused commuters Modern technology with everyday usability Honda Unicorn 160cc class Longer commutes and pillion travel Premium commuter comfort and stronger torque SP160 160cc class Buyers wanting sportier commuting Stronger performance with contemporary styling

The right option depends on how far you ride, how often you carry a pillion, and how much performance you actually need.

Where does the Honda SP 125 Fit in the Range?

Within Honda’s commuter line-up, the Honda SP 125 works as a strong middle-ground choice. It offers more features than an entry-level commuter while remaining manageable for regular city use.

Its 123.94cc single-cylinder engine produces around 10.9 PS and 10.9 Nm of torque. The five-speed gearbox supports smooth progress through traffic and more relaxed riding on open roads.

Current versions also offer features such as a 4.2-inch TFT display, Bluetooth connectivity through Honda RoadSync, navigation support, voice assist, USB Type-C charging, and an idling stop system.

These features make the SP 125 especially relevant for office commuters, younger riders, and buyers upgrading from smaller motorcycles.

If your needs are simple, the Shine 100, Livo, or Shine 125 may be sufficient. If you want a more feature-rich 125cc motorcycle without moving into a larger engine category, the Honda SP 125 becomes a more suitable option.

Who Should Consider the Honda SP 125?

The Honda SP 125 may suit you when most of your riding takes place in the city and you want modern features without giving up commuter practicality.

It can be considered by:

Office commuters

College students

Riders upgrading from smaller commuter bikes

Buyers who value digital connectivity

Riders covering moderate daily distances

Owners seeking a balance of performance and usability

Its 125cc engine offers more flexibility than a basic commuter without bringing the additional weight and performance demands of a larger motorcycle.

This makes it suitable for riders who mainly travel on city roads, with occasional open-road use.

When should you Move Up to the Honda Unicorn?

A 125cc motorcycle may not suit every commuter.

If you cover longer distances each day, regularly carry a pillion, or spend more time on wider roads and highways, a premium commuter such as the Honda Unicorn may make more sense.

The Honda Unicorn uses a 162.71 cc single-cylinder engine that produces around 13.2 PS and 14.58 Nm of torque. It is paired with a five-speed gearbox.

The larger engine gives it stronger torque and can make riding with a pillion or maintaining higher road speeds feel more relaxed.

The Unicorn also offers a long seat, monoshock rear suspension, LED headlamp, digital instrument console, gear position indicator, service due indicator, Eco indicator, and USB Type-C charging.

Honda positions the Unicorn within the premium commuter segment, which explains its focus on comfort, practicality, and stronger everyday performance.

Honda SP 125 or Honda Unicorn: Which One Suits You Better?

The better motorcycle depends on the kind of commute you have.

The Honda SP 125 is more suitable when you mainly ride in the city and value modern connectivity, manageable performance, and a 125cc engine.

The Honda Unicorn becomes more relevant when your daily travel is longer, pillion use is frequent, or you want stronger performance for mixed city and highway riding.

Consider the Honda SP 125 when you want:

A 125cc commuter for regular city use

Bluetooth and navigation support

Modern digital features

Easy everyday handling

Regular solo commuting

Consider the Honda Unicorn when you prioritise:

A larger 160cc-class engine

Stronger torque

Longer daily travel

Frequent pillion use

More relaxed open-road performance

A test ride of both motorcycles can reveal differences that specifications alone cannot show. Pay attention to seat comfort, low-speed balance, engine response, clutch effort, and ease of parking.

What Else Should You Check Before Buying a Commuter Bike?

Engine capacity should not be the only deciding factor.

A motorcycle used every day needs to fit your body and routine. Check whether the handlebar position feels natural and whether your knees remain comfortable during longer rides.

Seat comfort becomes especially important if you spend more than an hour commuting each day or regularly travel with a pillion.

You should also assess:

Braking confidence

Suspension behaviour

Tyre setup

Ground clearance

Parking effort

Service-centre availability

Spare-part access

Insurance cost

Expected maintenance

Ride the motorcycle over speed breakers and uneven roads during your test ride where possible. This provides a better understanding of real-world comfort than riding only on a smooth road.

How Can a Two-wheeler Loan Support Your Purchase?

A Bajaj Finance Two Wheeler Loan can help you purchase a Honda commuter motorcycle without paying the complete on-road cost from your savings at once.

Loan amounts range from Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 21 lakh. Eligible customers may get financing of up to 100%* of the two-wheeler’s on-road price.

Repayment tenure ranges from 12 months to 84 months. This allows you to compare monthly instalments according to your income, regular expenses, and repayment capacity.

The loan involves simple eligibility criteria and minimal paperwork. Approval, loan amount, and tenure are subject to eligibility.

Which Honda Commuter Bike Should You Choose?

Honda offers commuter motorcycles across several levels of performance and features.

The Shine 100 and Livo can suit riders seeking simple everyday mobility. The Shine 125 provides a practical move into the 125cc category, while the Honda SP 125 adds more technology and features for riders who want a modern commuter experience.

If your requirements extend to longer daily travel, regular pillion use, or stronger performance, the Honda Unicorn can provide a more premium commuter experience. The SP160 offers another option for riders who want a sportier character in a similar engine category.

Your final choice should depend on daily distance, traffic conditions, comfort, pillion requirements, desired features, and ownership budget. A proper test ride can also help you understand how each motorcycle feels in real-world conditions.

If you prefer to spread the purchase cost over time, a Bajaj Finance Two-wheeler Loan can help eligible buyers plan the expense through manageable monthly instalments. Ready to bring home your desired Honda bike? Go to the Bajaj Finance website or download the app and start your application now.