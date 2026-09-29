A savings account is built around the idea of holding money and slowly growing it. A current account is built around movement, money coming in from customers, going out to vendors, covering salaries, settling utility bills, and supporting the transactional rhythm of running a business.

Because of this fundamental difference, regulations do not require banks to pay interest on current account balances the way they do for savings accounts. Business owners who expect their current account to function like a high-balance savings account are comparing two products with completely different purposes.

So, how do you value the current account? We will try to uncover this in the upcoming sections.

The Real Purpose of a Current Account

The real value of a current account is operational, not investment-related. It exists to make business transactions smooth, fast, and traceable. A business processing hundreds of transactions a month needs an account that can handle that volume without friction, not one that rewards an idle balance with marginal interest.

Advertisement

Thinking of a current account as a transaction tool rather than a place to park money changes how a business owner should evaluate it. The right question is not “how much will this balance earn me”, but “how much time and cost will this account save me every month”.

Transaction Features That Matter Most for Businesses

Payment Capabilities

A good current account should support multiple payment modes without friction, covering everything from NEFT and RTGS for high-value transfers to UPI for quick, low-value settlements. Businesses that deal with a mix of vendors, from large suppliers expecting wire transfers to small contractors comfortable with UPI, need an account flexible enough to handle both without extra steps.

Advertisement

Collection Solutions

For businesses receiving payments from customers, collection tools such as payment gateways, virtual accounts, and automated invoicing integrations matter far more than interest. These features reduce the manual work of tracking who has paid and who has not, which becomes unmanageable once customer volume grows past a certain point.

Digital Banking Access

A current account with a strong digital interface saves hours on branch visits. Approving payments, checking balances, downloading statements for accounting, and managing multiple users within an account should all be possible without stepping outside the business premises.

Bulk Transactions

Salary disbursal, vendor payouts, and recurring supplier payments are far easier to manage when an account allows bulk transaction uploads instead of processing each payment individually. For a business with even a handful of employees, this single feature can save several hours every month.

Cash Management

Retail and trade businesses that handle physical cash need an account built to process high cash deposit volumes without hitting limits designed for personal accounts. Cash management services, including doorstep collection in some cases, become genuinely useful once daily cash handling crosses a certain scale.

Evaluating a Current Account Beyond Interest Rates

Once the lens shifts away from interest on current accounts, the comparison becomes about how much a business saves in time, reduces manual error, and avoids transaction charges. A business that frequently transfers large amounts should prioritise low or waived charges on high-value transactions. A business with many small, frequent transactions should look for transaction limits before they get exhausted mid-month.

A useful exercise is pulling up the last three months of transaction history and counting how many payments were made, what types they were, and how much was paid in fees across all of them. That number, set against the interest the balance earned over the same period, usually settles the comparison quickly and in favour of features over yield.

While comparing current accounts, businesses should also understand the account opening requirements. The documents required for current account opening typically vary based on the business structure. Reviewing these requirements in advance can help avoid delays.

Conclusion

The accounts that serve a growing business well are the ones built around its transaction patterns, not its idle balance. A retail business with daily cash deposits has different priorities than a service business billing a handful of clients monthly through bank transfer.