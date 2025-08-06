Why Dharma Studies Matter in Modern Education by Dr. Abhishek Ghosh

India, 6th August, 2025 - In an age of accelerating change, technology, politics, and culture converge in unpredictable ways. Here educational institutions are increasingly called upon to prepare students not just for employment, but for ethical engagement with the world. Against this backdrop, Dharma Studies has emerged as a timely and transformative academic discipline, offering a framework for cultivating reflective, responsible global citizens.

What Dharma truly means in today’s world

Dharma, a concept deeply rooted in Indian philosophical traditions, encompasses ethical living, social responsibility, and the search for deeper meaning. It is a framework for sustainable living (Vrikshayurveda), just governance (Arthashastra), and psychological resilience (Yoga Sutras). Its universality resonates with Aristotle’s arete, Confucian duty, and modern humanism. Today, the study of Dharma is no longer confined to religious or theological contexts. It has found renewed relevance in secular education as a source of insight into how to live well, act ethically, and think critically.

The Role of Dharma in a Global Educational Landscape

As academic disciplines increasingly emphasize interdisciplinary thinking and cross-cultural literacy, Dharma Studies offers a powerful model. It bridges philosophy, ethics, literature, linguistics, and cultural studies. It also probes inquiry into timeless human questions on how diverse perspectives coexist and life’s purpose.

These inquiries are not abstract. The world is facing ecological crises, rising polarization, and mental health challenges, students are looking for educational experiences that equip them not only with knowledge. Dharma Studies meets this need by drawing from traditions that have long prioritized balance between the personal and the collective, the material and the spiritual, the rational and the contemplative.

As conversations around student mental health gain urgency in educational spaces, Dharma Studies provides a grounding framework for emotional resilience. Rooted in traditions like Yoga, Buddhism, and Jainism, practices such as mindfulness, compassion, and self-awareness are integrated into the academic experience at SVU. They offer practical support for students navigating stress, uncertainty, and the search for purpose, making Dharma Studies a valuable resource for holistic well-being.

Dr. Abhishek Ghosh, Dean of Faculty - K J Somaiya Institute of Dharma Studies, Somaiya Vidyavihar University, remarked, “Modern education often excels at transmitting information, but struggles to nurture wisdom. Dharma Studies provides a necessary foundation as students prepare to face complex social, moral and existential issues in the world. As someone who has studied and taught Dharma across India, the U.S., and the U.K., I’ve seen how powerful these ideas can be, no matter where you’re from.”

At Somaiya Vidyavihar University, we advance Dharma Studies through a uniquely interdisciplinary lens, anchored by institutions like the K J Somaiya Institute of Dharma Studies. By integrating the scholarly rigor of Bharatiya Sanskriti Peetham, Centre for Buddhist Studies, and Centre for Studies in Jainism, SVU equips students to critically examine how Dharma traditions shape ethics, identity, and socio-political systems—both historically and today. Our programs emphasize textual fluency (Sanskrit, Pali, Prakrit) to decode original scriptures, paired with experiential learning in contemplative practices and interfaith dialogues.